Heart Failure Drugs Market Analysis by 2025

88 pages report] This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global heart failure drugs market by drug class (ACE inhibitors, beta blockers, diuretics, angiotensin receptor blockers, and others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Overview of the Global Heart Failure Drugs Market

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the “Global Heart Failure Drugs Market” will grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The market has witnessed good growth in the past few years and is sustaining due to increasing elderly population and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

The growing market trend continues and is one of the progressively accepted markets in many countries worldwide. Heart failure drugs manufacturers are concentrating on procurement of funds and collaborating with universities to expand their R&D capabilities. Most of the revenue is generated from the leading players in the market with dominant sales from Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, and Pfizer Inc.

According to Infoholic Research analysis, North America leads the global heart failure drugs market in 2018 followed by Europe. The US dominates the market owing to the presence of a majority of the heart failure drugs manufacturers in the region. However, the fastest growth rate is anticipated to be in the APAC region due to the presence of large heart failure patient population and availability of wide range of drugs.

By Drug Class:

ACE Inhibitors

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers

Beta Blockers

Diuretics

Others

The diuretics segment occupied the largest share in 2018. The existing guiding principle by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association recommends that diuretics should be directed at doses adequate to attain optimum volume station and release cramming without making an extremely fast drop in intravascular capacity.

By Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

North America is dominant in the global heart failure drugs market followed by Europe. The Duke University in North Carolina, US in collaboration with National Heart, Lung, Blood Institute (NHLBI) and Yale University is conducting phase III clinical trial “TRANSFORM-HF” a large-scale, pragmatic, randomized, unblinded clinical effectiveness study comparing torsemide versus furosemide as treatment for heart failure.

Heart Failure Drugs Market Research Competitive Analysis – The market is growing at a steady rate with a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2019–2025. Merger and acquisition, product launches, and strategic collaborations are some of the major strategies adopted by market leaders to maintain their leadership position in the market. For example, in February 2019, Amgen, Cytokinetics, and Servier initiated the METEORIC-HF, the second phase III clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil in patients with heart failure.

Universities and educational institutions are collaborating with the market players to develop effective drugs for the treatment of the heart failure. For instance, Yale University in collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim is currently conducting a phase II clinical study; a minor pilot proof of concept study to not only prove the existence but also probe the mechanisms that are fundamental for the cardio-renal effects of empagliflozin in patients with heart failure.

Key Vendors:

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Key Competitive Facts

Sclnow Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is studying to access the safety and efficiency of human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells (hUC-MSC) in treating individuals suffering from heart failure. This treatment is in phase 1/2 currently.

In January 2019, Sanofi and MyoKardia ended their heart disease drug collaboration.

Benefits – The report provides complete details about the sub-segments of the heart failure drugs market. Through this report, the key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, and government initiatives towards the disease management in the upcoming years along with details of the existing pureplay companies and new players entering the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders in order to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals, and to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

Key Takeaways: