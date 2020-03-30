Telecom Power Systems Market Overview 2019, Top Key Players, Share, Demand, Opportunities And Forecasts To 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global telecom power systems market reached a value of US$ 3.4 Billion in 2018. The market value is projected to reach US$ 5.8 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2019-2024. Telecom power systems provide a stable electricity supply to telecom towers in case of fluctuations or interruptions in grid power. The major components of these systems include batteries, rectifiers or inverters, and power system controllers. Although most telecom systems are powered by grids, they can be integrated with renewable energy sources to reduce the operating costs. Telecom power systems form an essential part of communication networks as they help in maintaining various services such as fixed-lines and high-speed internet data.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/telecom-power-systems-market/requestsample

Telecom Power Systems Market Trends:

A rise in the demand for telecom services, particularly in emerging regions such as Asia, the Middle East and Africa, has resulted in the expansion of the global telecom power systems market. Moreover, the growing number of smartphone users has created a demand for advanced network services, such as 4G and VoLTE. Apart from this, manufacturers are introducing power systems with improved flexibility, smarter energy control, enhanced monitoring capabilities, and high energy efficiency and power density. They are also developing power systems which can operate with the help of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind. These power systems are particularly useful in remote locations or areas with an inefficient power supply.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/telecom-power-systems-market

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Telecom Power Systems Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Component

5.5 Market Breakup by Power Source

5.6 Market Breakup by Grid Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Key Success and Risk Factors

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 DC

6.2 AC

7 Market Breakup by Component

7.1 Rectifiers

7.2 Converters

7.3 Controllers

7.4 Heat Management Systems

7.5 Generators

7.6 Others

8 Market Breakup by Power Source

8.1 Diesel-Battery

8.2 Diesel-Solar

8.3 Diesel-Wind

8.4 Multiple Sources

9 Market Breakup by Grid Type

9.1 On Grid

9.2 Off Grid

9.3 Bad Grid

10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Delta Electronics

11.3.2 Eaton

11.3.3 ABB Group

11.3.4 Huawei Technologies Co.

11.3.5 Schneider Electric

11.3.6 Vertiv Co.

11.3.7 Cummins Power

11.3.8 Myers Power Products, Inc.

11.3.9 Ascot Industrial

11.3.10 Unipower

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1107&flag=C

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.