Collateral Ligament Stabilizers Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Market Overview

The collateral ligament stabilizer market is growing with a healthy CAGR. Ligaments are the band of dense connective tissue that connect bone to bone that forms joints. Collateral ligaments are the connective tissue that is present around the knee joints and holds bones together. Major factors such as the rising incidence of musculoskeletal injuries and rising geriatric population around the world projected to boost market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in the number of sports-related injuries projected to bolster market growth. Sports-related injuries include dislocated joints, fractured bones, and ligament tearing. However, low awareness on the use of ligament stabilizers and high cost of knee surgeries are expected to hamper the market growth.

Scope of the Report

Collateral Ligament Stabilizers are the devices that are used for stabilizing the torn or injured collateral ligaments. This market covers medial and lateral collateral ligament stabilization products.

Key Market Trends

Medial Collateral Ligament Stabilizers are Expected to Have Significant Growth Rate over the Forecast period

– Collateral ligament injury occurs when the stretched collateral ligaments are torn. This may occur partially or entire ligament may separate into two. The medial or inner collateral ligament connects the tibia to the femur and lateral collateral ligament connects the femur to the tibia.

– Medial collateral ligament stabilizers market is anticipated to have considerable share over the forecast period owing to factors such as an increasing number of road accidents and adaptation of knee support devices after the surgeries.

– The ligament injuries are divided based on the severity of three grades, Grade 1, Grade 2 and Grade 3. Where grade 1 is considered as mild damage, grade 2 is considered as partial tear and grade 3 as the complete tear.

– Furthermore, the increase in the prevalence of joint-related diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis is expected to boost market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 130 million people will suffer from osteoarthritis by 2050

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to continue in the Forecast Period

North America is projected to have significant market share over the forecast period owing to the favorable reimbursement policies and availability of well-established healthcare infrastructure. In addition, the rising prevalence of bone-related disorders and injuries are expected to boost market growth, especially in the United States. According to the Arthritis Foundation, Arthritis is the leading disability in the United States. Furthermore, 78 million people are expected to be diagnosed with Arthritis by 2040. Moreover, advancements in product technologies and rising healthcare spending are fueling the market growth in the region. Asia Pacific region is projected to have a significant growth rate owing to developing health infrastructure and growing adaptation of sports in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The Collateral Ligament Stabilizer market is moderately competitive. In terms of market share, local and global players are competing to gain a competitive advantage. Some of the market players operating in the collateral ligament stabilizers market include Bauerfeind, DJO GLOBAL, INC., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Össur Corporate, DARCO International, Inc., Orthofix Inc. (Breg, Inc.), Thuasne USA, BioDynamic Technologies and BSN Medical.

