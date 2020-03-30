Photobiostimulation Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Market Overview

The photobiostimulation market studied is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.3%, during the forecast period. The significant factor attributing this market’s growth is the growing incidence of chronic diseases which is leading to an increase in the number of patients being treated using methods of photobiostimulation. Additional factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic pain in disorders such as arthritis, osteoporosis, and rising geriatric population will drive the market for photobiostimulation during the forecast period.

The continued growth of the number of non-invasive treatments need for less expensive treatment options have an impact on the growth of the photobiostimulation market. Advancement in technology and ensuring maximum patient convenience after and during therapy, are the other factors expected to drive the growth of photobiostimulation market.

Scope of the Report

Photobiostimulants are being used to minimize tissue damage and to reduce swelling, pain, and oedema, to treat deeper skin wounds, and nerves. Photobiostimulation therapy is also known as low-level light therapy.

Key Market Trends

Pain Management is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Photobiostimulation Market

– Dominant share is retained by the pain management segment owing to the attributes such as the growing geriatric population and rising incidence of osteoporosis and arthritis cases and the individuals are suffering from the pain related to these disorders worldwide, which is further expected to drive the market growth for photobiostimulation.

– As per the International Osteoporosis Foundation, Osteoporosis affects more than 8.9 million fractures per year globally, leading to an osteoporosis fracture every 3 seconds. As per the estimates presently around 200 million individuals suffers from Osteoporosis globally. As per the International Osteoporosis Foundation, by 2050, as compared to 1990 rates, the global occurrence of hip fractures in females is expected to rise by 240% and 310% in males.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the overall photobiostimulation market, throughout the forecast period. This is owing to factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic disorders and related pain such as arthritis, rising geriatric population, and growing demand for noninvasive treatments that will drive the market for the photobiostimulation market in the region. As per the CDC (CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION) estimates, by 2040, it is expected that around 78 million (26%) US people aged 18 years or older would have arthritis, which is expected to upsurge the demand of photobiostimulation as the noninvasive treatment are on-demand which is further boosting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The Photobiostimulation market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. And some prominent players are vigorously making acquisitions and new product launches with the other companies to consolidate their market positions across the globe. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are BioLight Technologies LLC, Thor Photomedicine Ltd, Bioflex Laser Therapy, BioCare Systems, Inc., and Erchonia Corporation.

