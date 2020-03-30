qPCR Reagents Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Market Overview

A real-time polymerase chain reaction (real-time PCR) or quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), is a laboratory technique of molecular biology based on the polymerase chain reaction (PCR). It monitors the amplification of a targeted DNA molecule during the PCR.

Rising incidence of infectious diseases and genetic diseases have increased the demand for diagnostic tests that may help people take precautionary measures. The growing geriatric population has also increased the demand for fpr genetic tests. Many genome projects have been initiated in the past decade. This has allowed researchers to understand the human genome more. These projects require gene sequencing and genetic tests to understand the human gene sequence. These demand s have helped the growth of qPCR equipment, which has, in turn, boosted the growth of qPCR equipment market.

However, the high cost of qPCR equipment and lack of high technical expertise to operate qPCR equipment have been restraining the market growth.

Scope of the Report

A real-time polymerase chain reaction (real-time PCR) or quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), is a laboratory technique of molecular biology based on the polymerase chain reaction (PCR). It monitors the amplification of a targeted DNA molecule during the PCR.

In the report, a detailed analysis of the qPCR reagents market is provided. The market is evaluated by collating revenues generated across segments, categorized by Detection Method, Packaging Type, End-User, and Geography.

Request for a free sample report here https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311821

Key Market Trends

Dye-Based qPCR Reagents are Expected to Dominate the Market

The use of fluorescent DNA-binding dyes is one of the most straightforward and common qPCR approaches used by scientists. A dye is added to the reaction, and fluorescence is measured at each PCR cycle. Because fluorescence of these dyes increases dramatically in the presence of double-stranded DNA, DNA synthesis can be monitored as an increase in fluorescent signal.

Dye-based diagnostic qualitative PCR is applied to rapidly detect nucleic acids that are diagnostic of, for example, infectious diseases, cancer, and genetic abnormalities. Moreover, Cancer Research UK suggests that the population suffering from cancer is expected to increase in the future. As per the report, if recent trends in the incidence of major cancers and population growth are consistent, it is predicted there will be 27.5 million new cancer cases worldwide each year by 2040. This is an increase of 61.7% from 2018 (17 million).

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

The prevalence of cancer in the United States is one of the highest in North American countries. According to a 2018 report by the National Cancer Institute, the incidence of cancer in the US is 439.2 per 100,000 men and women per year. The prevalence of the infectious disease is also high in the United States and Mexico. This has created a high demand for qPCR diagnostic tests, which is increasing the demand for qPCR reagents as well.

However, the United States has a developed and well-structured health care system. The system also encourages research and development. These policies encourage global players to enter the US, and eventually the North American market. As a result, this region enjoys the presence of many global market players. As high demand is met by the presence of global players in the region, the market is further expected to increase.

For more Information or Any Query Visit: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/4311821

Competitive Landscape

The majority of the qPCR reagents are being manufactured by the global key players. Market leaders with more funds for research and a better distribution system have established their position in the market. Moreover, Asia-pacific is witnessing the emergence of some small players due to the rise of awareness. This has also helped the market grow.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (972)-362-8199 | IND: +91 895 659 5155

Email ID: [email protected]

Direct Prchase Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311821