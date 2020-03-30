Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Market Overview

Increasing the adoption of orthotics technique coupled with the increasing number of plantar fasciitis cases is the major factor driving the growth of the market globally. According to the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) report, it is estimated that 2 million population suffers from plantar fasciitis every year globally. Moreover, the growing obese population is also attributing to the growth of the market studied as obese people are at greater risk of developing plantar fasciitis. According to The analysis was conducted by the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) and was published in The Journal of Pain, Body mass index (BMI) was strongly associated with plantar fasciitis; those with a BMI of 30 or more (1.48 percent) were 5 times more likely to have plantar fasciitis than those with a BMI less than 25 (0.29 percent). Furthermore, increasing the geriatric population, growing technological advancements, availability of various treatment options are also a few factors fueling the growth of plantar fasciitis treatment market. However, the high cost of the treatment and lack of awareness about the plantar fasciitis condition are hindering the growth of the plantar fasciitis treatment market.

Plantar fasciitis is the most common cause of heel pain. Plantar fasciitis occurs when the strong band of tissue that supports the arch of your foot becomes irritated and inflamed. Then the heel or the bottom of the foot hurts during standing or walking. Plantar fasciitis is more prevalent in the sportsperson and over-weight people and is the most common among the population of 40- 60 years.

Orthotic devices dominate the Global Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market

– Orthotic devices are also called orthoses, are the type of braces helps in supporting the weakened muscles while running and walking. They also improve comfort and helps in slowing the progress of contractures (tightened muscles or tendons that become shorter over time).

– Orthotic devices can be worn at any time of the day or night. The use of a specific orthotic device depends on the patient’s type of concern. The main types of orthotic devices include ankle-foot orthoses and knee-ankle-foot orthoses.

– Plantar fasciitis typically occurs as a result of flattening of the foot. This flattening of the arch makes the foot appear larger, one of the best ways to ease the burden on the foot is by essentially replacing the structure of the arch. Orthotics can be a valuable solution for people struggling with the discomfort of plantar fasciitis.

– Hence, to reach the consumer requirements market players are focussing on developing various novel and technological advanced Orthotic devices that are anticipated to propel the overall market.

North America Dominates the Global Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market

– North America holds a significant market share in the global plantar fasciitis treatment market and is expected to withstand its position over the forecast period. The diagnosis and prevalence rates of plantar fasciitis are growing rapidly in the region. Additionally, the rise in the number of obese people in the U.S. and changing lifestyle is also driving the plantar fasciitis treatment market in North America.

– In September 2018, the FDA reduced the follow-up requirement from two years to one year for a Phase IIb study of injectable AmnioFix for the treatment of plantar fasciitis.

– Owing to the growing healthcare expenditure, high investments in the development of healthcare infrastructure, large population base with chronic diseases & other foot pain conditions, and expansion in the distribution networks of leading players are the major factors driving the market in the Asia Pacific region.

Currently, many private companies are focusing on the development and introduction of novel products into the market which is easily affordable and accessible. Some of the key innovations in the market are: In February 2017, BioElectronics Corporation received USFDA approval of ActiPatch as drugfree pain therapy for plantar fasciitis and osteoarthritis.

