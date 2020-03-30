Medical Suction Devices Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Market Overview

A medical suction machine is a device used for respiratory conditions. The respiratory conditions generally result in the secretion of mucous, serum that has to be removed for the body. The medical suction devices are being used to remove serum or mucous when the patient is not able to secrete it out from the body. Also, the suction machines are used for several other reasons for example, while operative procedures, delivery of a baby. preference of compact and portable devices for medical treatment and rapid phase shift of medical treatment methods from traditional to advance methods are one of the factors driving the global medical suction devices market.

In addition, the constantly rising incidence of chronic diseases is boosting the growth of the global medical suction devices market. Manufacturers curiously making their effort to develop advanced suction devices are one of the developmental factors fueling the growth of the global market. Moreover, increasing the number of surgical procedures has also helped the growth of this market.

Scope of the Report

Medical suction devices are designed to clear the blockage in the internal respiratory organs caused by blood, saliva, or other secretion and other surgical procedures like delivering a baby. Medical suction devices can be operated by manual hand pumps, electrically or by batteries.

In the report, a detailed analysis of the Medical suction devices market is provided. The market is evaluated by collating revenues generated across segments, categorized by Type, Portability, Application and by Geography.

Key Market Trends

Wall-mounted Suction Devices are Expected to Cover a Large Market Share

This market is dominated by the wall-mounted devices segment and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Wall-mounted suction devices are traditionally used in hospital settings, dental offices, and other places where patients are unlikely to need transport. Many hospitals position a wall-mounted suction unit in every patient room. Almost all ambulances have onboard suction built into the wall. Adjusting the settings, changing the tubing, and other strategies can reduce or increase suction power.

As the number of emergency cases and surgeries have been rising over the years, the demand for wall-mounted suction devices will also increase. Hence, the high growth of this segment is attributed to the rise in the number of hospitals and clinics where these devices are most widely used.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Medical Suction Devices Market

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, an increase in the aging population, and the consequent increase in-home care, as well as surgical interventions, will bolster the medical suction devices market in North America. Patient volume in the Emergency Departments (ED) has also been growing faster than the population in the United States. Annual visits to the ED totaled 94.9 million in 1997 and this number increased to by 26 percent overall to 119.2 million by 2006. In 2015, ED visits had reached 136.9 million, or 43.3 per 100 people, which is a 7% increase from 2006 on a per capita basis. This prevalence is very high. However, the United States has a very developed healthcare System. It also invests large amounts into research and development.

Hence, US healthcare has the ability to provide treatment to nearly all of its population. In Emergency Departments, the suction devices are necessary as they are used to clean blood or any other fluid from the body during operation. Hence, the demand for medical suction devices is expected to increase in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The global medical suction devices market is highly fragmented with the presence of many local players. As a result, players focus on cost reduction and innovation to ensure sustainability. The majority of the Medical Suction Devices are being manufactured by the global key players. Market leaders with more funds for research and a better distribution system have established their position in the market. Moreover, Asia-pacific is witnessing the emergence of some small players due to the rise of awareness.

