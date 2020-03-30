Oncology Nutrition Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Market Overview

The Oncology Nutrition market studied is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.9%, during the forecast period. The major factors attributing to the growth of the oncology nutrition market are the rising prevalence of cancer cases worldwide. A rise in the geriatric population is also propelling the demand for oncology nutrition and driving the market growth. The use of nutritional products during and after the treatment of cancer gives the ability to fight disease and offers strength and stamina against the treatment’s after-effects which is driving the market growth. And there are few more factors which are playing crucial roles in taking the oncology nutrition market to the next level, among them increasing demand for nutrition products for oncology in homecare settings, increasing demand for enteral nutrition products are expected to further propel the growth of oncology nutrition market. As per the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries (NAACCR) 2019 data, there will be an estimated 176,2450 new cancer cases in the U.S.

Scope of the Report

After or during treatment cancer patients’ diet is called oncology nutrition A patient with cancer or undergoing treatment for cancer needs proper nutrition. In addition, these nourishment products give the ability to fight disease and offer strength and stamina against the treatment’s after-effects.

Request for a free sample report here https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311791

Key Market Trends

Lung Cancer is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Oncology Nutrition Market

– As per the statistics from GLOBOCAN 2018, there was an estimated 2,129,118 number of incident cases in the United States, in 2018, which is expected to grow by 2040 and reach a number of 3,096,944 cases. Lung cancer holds the major share in all types of cancers accounting for 2,093,876 new cases in 2018 worldwide. As the number of people with cancer will increase, the demand for oncology nutrition will upsurge, as nourishment gives the ability to fight disease and offers strength and stamina against the treatment’s after-effects.

– As per the statistics from GLOBOCAN 2018, worldwide 18,078,957 individuals have cancer. Asia remains the leading contributor in the rising incidence of cancer with a reported share of 48.4% followed by Europe, North and Latin America, Africa, and Oceania with a share of 23.4%, 13.2% and 7.8%, 5.8%, and 1.4% respectively.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the overall oncology nutrition market, throughout the forecast period. This is owing to factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure among the major factors. In North America region, the United States holds the largest market share owing to the factors such as increasing number of population suffering from cancer, launch of new nutrition products, along with the rising geriatric population and developments related to cancer therapy and rising government initiative for the awareness of cancer in the country, is anticipated to further drive the oncology nutrition market in this region.

For more Information or Any Query Visit: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/4311791

Competitive Landscape

The oncology nutrition market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. And some prominent players are vigorously making acquisitions and joint ventures with the other companies and launching new products to consolidate their market positions across the globe. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Abbott Laboratories, Nestle S.A., Fresenius Kabi AG, B.Braun Melsungen AG, and Hormel Foods Corporation.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (972)-362-8199 | IND: +91 895 659 5155

Email ID: [email protected]

Direct Prchase Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311791