Ligament Stabilizer Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The Ligament Stabilizer Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The ligament is a tough fibrous band of connective tissue that helps to support the internal organs and hold bones together in proper articulation at the joints. Ligaments are of two major types in which white ligaments are sturdy and inelastic and yellow ligaments are rich in elastic fibers which allows elastic movement. Severe injuries may lead to ligament tear, for such cases ligament stabilizers are recommended for use. According to the Stanford Children’s Health Report, approximately 3.5 million people with sports injuries were reported each year. According to the National Safety Council (NSC), in the year 2017, personal exercise with or without exercise equipment, accounted for approximately 526,000 injuries, basketball with about 500,000 injuries, bicycling with 457,000 injuries and football with 341,000 injuries. Rising incidences of musculoskeletal injuries and disorders among the geriatric population, rheumatoid arthritis and joint disorders, and sports injuries are the key driving factors in the ligament stabilizer market.

The ligament is a tough fibrous band of connective tissue that helps to support the internal organs and hold bones together in proper articulation at the joints. Ligament Stabilizer is segmented by Product Type and Geography.

– The adoption of knee braces and supports has been growing for repairing the damaged ligaments by surgeons due to challenges facing by surgeons in performing curative surgeries.

– Knee Braces and Supports helps surgeons to overcome the biomedical disadvantage of multiple ligament injuries by allowing them to reconstruct the ligament effectively.

– According to the World Health Organization (WHO) by the year 2050, over 130 million (15%) people will suffer from osteoarthritis worldwide.

– Increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, joint disorders, and sports injuries are the key driving factors in the ligament stabilizer market.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America expected to hold a major market share in the global ligament stabilizer market due to a rise in the geriatric population and increasing cases of sports injuries in this region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the year 2015, 15 million adults reported severe joint pain due to arthritis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), by the year 2040, an estimated 78 million (26%) united states adults age over 18 years are projected to have doctor-diagnosed arthritis. Moreover, the rise in the adoption of advanced technologies in the orthopedics sector and the presence of well-established healthcare facilities is fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.

The Ligament Stabilizer Market is fragmented, competitive and consists of several players. In terms of market share, local manufacturers control significant market shares in their respective geographies. Some of the companies which are currently operating in the market at the global level are Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH, Ossur hf, DJO Global, Inc, Bauerfeind AG, DeRoyal Industries Incorporations, 3M Company, THUASNE SA, Breg, Inc, BSN Medical GmbH, Medi GmbH & Co. KG.

