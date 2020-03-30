Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Market Overview

Increased intracranial pressure is a rise in the pressure inside the skull that can result from or cause brain injury. Intracranial Pressure monitoring systems and devices help in monitoring the pressure, as an increase in intracranial pressure can be a serious and life-threatening medical problem. The pressure can damage the brain or spinal cord by pressing on important structures and by restricting blood flow into the brain. Increasing cases of head injury and increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders have been key factors that have helped this market grow. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding head injuries and technological advancements have also propelled the growth of this market.

However, lack of trained professionals for equipment operation and handling and high procedural cost involving intracranial pressure devices have been restraining the market growth.

Scope of the Report

Intracranial pressure monitoring is a diagnostic test that determines the cerebrospinal fluid pressure.

In the report, a detailed analysis of the Intracranial pressure monitoring market is provided. The market is evaluated by collating revenues generated across segments, categorized by technique, application, and geography.

Key Market Trends

Application of Intracranial Pressure Monitoring in Traumatic Brain Injury is expected to increase in the forecast period

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is an injury to the brain caused by a blow or jolt to the head from blunt or penetrating trauma. According to American Speach-Language-Hearing Association, worldwide, there were approximately 27 million new cases of TBI in 2016, with an age-adjusted incidence rate of 369 per 100,000. This represented an overall increase of 3.6% from 1990.

Studies, like Rønning P et al, published in the Journal of Neurosurgery 2018, have associated the use of an intracranial pressure monitor with improved survival in patients with a severe head injury. Hence, as the number of patients with traumatic brain injuries increases, the demand for intracranial pressure monitoring is expected to increase.

North America is expected to dominate the market

According to a 2016 report by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, each year, the number of new cases of traumatic brain injury (TBI) in the United States is approximately 2.8 million. These incidence rates include approximately 2.5 million TBI-related emergency department visits, 288,000 TBI-related hospitalizations, and 57,000 TBI-related deaths. The report also suggests that age-adjusted rates of TBI-related ED visits increased by 54% over the span of 8 years between 2006 and 2014.

North American countries like the United States (US) and Canada have a developed and well-structured health care system. These systems also encourage research and development. These policies encourage global players to enter the US and Canada. As a result, these countries enjoy the presence of many global market players.

Hence, as high and increasing demand is met by the presence of global players in the US, the market is further expected to increase.

Competitive Landscape

The majority of the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring systems and devices are being manufactured by the global key players. Market leaders with more funds for research and a better distribution system have established their position in the market. Moreover, Asia-pacific is witnessing the emergence of some small players due to the rise of awareness. This has also helped the market grow.

