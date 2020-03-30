Inflation Devices Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Market Overview

The Inflation Devices market studied was anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 4.7% during the forecast period. Certain factors are driving the market growth, such as the increased incidences of urological diseases, and cardiovascular diseases in the geriatric population. Also, a rise in the demand for minimally invasive procedures and medical reimbursement for minimally invasive procedures in developed regions contributed to the growth of the market. For instance, “Global Health And Wellness Report,” says that about 40% of the adult population in the United States have been diagnosed with a cardiovascular condition. As a result of the increase in higher demand for diagnosis and the presence of established healthcare infrastructure in developed countries, the inflation devices market was expected to grow during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

An inflation device is a sterile device designed to inflate and regulate the pressure of a balloon dilatation catheter manually by injecting and aspirating fluid or air within the balloon, and to deflate the balloon during medical procedures like angioplasty. The pressure within the balloon can be measured.

Key Market Trends

Analog Display Inflation Devices Segment By Display Type is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Inflation Devices Market

– In 2019, the analog display inflation devices segment is expected to account for a more significant share of the inflation devices market. The dominance in the revenue share of this segment is due to the low cost and portability of analog inflation devices.

– Also, an increase in the adoption of analog inflation devices by patients compared to that of Digital inflation devices fuel the growth of the market.

– By the application, the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising geriatric population, and the rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries fuel the demand for the interventional cardiology segment drives the largest share of the inflation devices.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period.

North America is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global inflation devices market. For instance, according to The American Heart Association, in 2018, nearly 92.1 million individuals in the U.S. suffered from cardiovascular diseases resultant higher demand for the angioplasty procedures, which drive the market in the region.

Followed by North America, Europe contributed to the second largest market share owing to growth in the number of new multi-specialty hospitals offering advanced procedures, favorable reimbursement scenario for angioplasty procedures.

Globally, the Asia – Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forthcoming years due to the presence of global and local players in the Chinese and Indian markets.

Competitive Landscape

The inflation devices market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some prominent players are vigorously making acquisitions with the other companies to consolidate their market positions across the globe and while others are distributing products. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are B. Braun Interventional Systems Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, Merit Medical Systems, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, and Argon Medical Devices Inc.

