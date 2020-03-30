Elastography Imaging Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Market Overview

The Elastography Imaging market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.5%, during the forecast period. The major factors attributing to the growth of the market are the rising incidence of chronic liver diseases, breast cancer and others. There is also a rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries that is upsurging the demand for elastography imaging.

In 2018, as per the WHO statistics, breast cancer is the second major type of cancer in terms of incidences cases. Breast cancer is perhaps the most frequently diagnosed cancer in females. As per the WCRF International (WORLD CANCER RESEARCH FIND INTERNATIONAL) in 2018, there were more than 2 million new cases of breast cancer reported globally. And there are few more factors which are playing crucial roles in taking the elastography market to the next level, among them one is the benefits related to elastographic imaging which includes operator independence, reproducibility and the ability to evaluate tissue elasticity in a quantitative, qualitative and semi-quantitative way which is expected to further boost the growth of the global elastography imaging market.

Scope of the Report

Elastography is a type of medical imaging that depicts the soft tissue elastic properties and rigidity. Magnetic Resonance Imaging an Ultrasound seems to be the most common technique for elastography used to measure stiffness and assessing many diseases.

Key Market Trends

Ultrasound Segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Elastography Imaging Market

– Dominant share is retained by the ultrasound segment owing to the attributes such as affordability, quick turnaround time, and easy accessibility. Ultrasound elastography is a gradual substitution for traditional ultrasound systems used for organ examination and biopsy.

– It is expected that painless precise diagnostic imaging of such imaging devices can stimulate market growth during the forecast period.

– As per the statistics from GLOBOCAN 2018, worldwide 2,088,849 individuals have breast cancer. Asia remains the leading contributor in the rising incidence of breast cancer (both sexes) with a reported share of 43.6% followed by Europe, North and Latin America, Africa, and Oceania with a share of 25%, 12.6% and 9.6%, 8.1%, and 1.2% respectively. The increasing incidence of breast cancer thus helps in contributing to the overall market growth.

Europe Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

Europe is expected to dominate the overall elastography imaging market, throughout the forecast period. This is owing to factors such as rising initiatives to carry out research and development activities are the key factor in this market’s growth in the region. Rising incidence of breast cancer in the region and the growing government initiatives for cancer screening that involves ultrasound systems featuring elastography and ongoing clinical research is augmenting the demand at the regional market.

In Europe region, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands are the top three countries in the world having the highest rate of breast cancer in women, which is further expected to boost the elastography imaging demand in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The elastography imaging market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. And some prominent players are vigorously making acquisitions and new product launches with the other companies to consolidate their market positions across the globe.

Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Mindray Medical International Limited.

