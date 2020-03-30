Ambulance Services Market- Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Market Overview

The ambulance services market will show rapid growth due to the entrance of new ambulance service providers globally, increasing number of accidents and the introduction of new ambulances.

Road traffic accidents are found to be the leading cause of death by injury and the tenth leading cause of all deaths globally as now they make up a surprisingly significant portion of the worldwide burden of ill-health. An estimated 1.2 million people are killed in road crashes each year, and as many as 50 million are injured, occupying 30 percent to 70 percent of orthopedic beds in developing countries hospitals. With the increasing accidents, there are also effective ambulatory services that lead to timely medical intervention for accident victims or patients suffering from chronic illness. These services timely play a major role in health service. Moreover, a growing number of roadside accidents, which require emergency medical services, is augmenting the growth of the ambulance services market.

In addition, increasing popularity for air ambulance services, and a large number of patients with private health insurance are also expected to fuel this market further in the coming years.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, the ambulance is a primary vehicle for delivering emergency medical services, though some also use motorcycles, cars, aircraft or boats. Ambulance services help to transport the medically injured or ill patients to and from hospitals to ensure timely health checkups and treatment by a healthcare professional. These services are availed by patients directly or by hospitals and other organizations. Pre-Hospital patient care, emergency services, rescue services, injured or serious patient treatment services are some of the services offered by ambulance service. Owing to the immediate service it experiences an increase in various situations for the injured person across the globe.

Request for a free sample report here https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311692

Key Market Trends

Emergency Services is Expected to Dominate the Ambulance Services Market During the Forecast Period

An emergency segment is found leading the largest share and is expected to retain its leading position over the forecast period. The growth of emergency ambulances is attributed to the prevalence of cardiovascular conditions such as cardiac arrest, stroke, and congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year approximately 610,000 people die of heart disease in the United States, which is 1 in every 4 deaths in the nation.

Also, cardiovascular disease is found to be the leading cause of death in both men and women. Therefore, such an increase in cardiac cases demands emergency ambulance services, which is expected to boost the market growth.

North America is Found Leading the Ambulance Services Market

North America has dominated the ambulance services market and the dominance of the market is mainly attributable to the presence of several key market players in this region, growing demand for quality healthcare services, and well-established healthcare infrastructure.

In addition, the presence of favorable reimbursement policies in the developed nations is also expected to drive the overall market. In the United States, Medicare covers both emergency and non-emergency ambulance services, if it is considered medically necessary and the supplier fulfills Medicare ambulance requirements. The budding community of paramedicine in North America also contributes to the large market size in this region.

For more Information or Any Query Visit: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/4311692

Competitive Landscape

There has been a presence of a considerable number of companies that are significantly contributing to the market growth. Various strategies and collaborations are being adopted by these key players to maintain their market share.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (972)-362-8199 | IND: +91 895 659 5155

Email ID: [email protected]

Direct Prchase Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311692