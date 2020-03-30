Middle Office Outsourcing Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2027 – Adepa Global Services, Brown Brothers Harriman, CACEIS, HedgeGuard Financial Software, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Northern Trust Corporation, Societe Generale Securi

The Global Middle Office Outsourcing Market 2027 by The Insight Partners introduces you to the minute details of the Middle Office Outsourcing Market industry shedding light on the ongoing market trends. The report is aimed at providing a comprehensive view of the global Middle Office Outsourcing Market with detailed segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Middle Office Outsourcing Market is likely to witness robust growth during the forecast period.



Globally, financial institutions are continuously facing challenges to reduce overhead costs, enhance operational efficiencies, and improve services. As a result, outsourcing business functions has become an integral part of banking operations but has also introduced new risks. An effectively managed outsourced process is one that reduces the cost of operation, improves the quality of service, provides greater compliance with regulatory requirements, increases customer satisfaction, and contributes to the value of the bank. Outsourcing by asset owners and multifaceted strategy fund managers has increased gradually over the past few years.

Companies in the region have been spending huge resources for the development of solutions for those segments looking for transfer agency, integrated custody, middle-office, administration, as well as accounting solutions. Organizations are fulfilling these requirements through targeted acquisitions or organic development. Additionally, more component-based outsourcing proposals for services, including trade processing, fund accounting, and collateral management, are taking place. Asset servicers are beginning to face competition from non-traditional market players, such as business process outsourcing (BPO) and software providers providing stand-alone middle-office services.

The growing need to improve the overall business efficiency is one of the major factors driving the middle office outsourcing market. To meet the efficiency requirements of an organization, the vendors are currently coming up with innovative services and product offerings. They are also focusing on building strategic planning aligned directly with the operations and functions of the organization. Middle office outsourcing services help in aligning business objectives with management planning, and thus maintains coordination between different activities of the organization. For instance, the costs associated with the traditional banking system can be reduced by outsourcing middle office processes, such as procurement and trade-related operations.

Global Middle Office Outsourcing Market – Companies Mentioned:

o Adepa Global Services

o Brown Brothers Harriman

o CACEIS

o HedgeGuard Financial Software

o JPMorgan Chase & Co.

o Northern Trust Corporation

o Societe Generale Securities Services

o SS&C Technologies

o State Street Corporation

o The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

