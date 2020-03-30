Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Market Overview

The Anticoagulant reversal drugs market was anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 15.0%, during the forecast period. The major factors which are attributing to the growth of the anticoagulant reversal drugs market are a rise in the global prevalence of multiple cardiovascular indications, atrial fibrillation, increase in intracranial and gastrointestinal hemorrhages with the increasing geriatric population. For instance, according to the “Global Health And Wellness Report”, says that about 40% of the adult population in the United States have been diagnosed with a cardiovascular condition in 2018. Few more factors play a pivotal role in taking the market to the next level such as approval of blockbuster drugs in recent years and a strong pipeline will boost the growth of the global market.

However, the high cost of patented drugs would restrain the growth of the anticoagulant reversal drugs market in emerging economies in the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Anticoagulant reversal drugs are prescribed medications that are used to reverse or balance bleeding, thrombotic risks for individuals with an overdose of anticoagulant therapy or unplanned surgery is required.

Key Market Trends

Coagulation factor product in Drug Class Segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market because of Andexxa

– Andexxa is the first and only approved drug for the reversal of the effect of Coagulation Factor Xa inhibitors in adult patients. Portola Pharmaceuticals launched Andexxa in 2018, which accounted for the highest revenue of the company with is more than 34% of Q-o-Q Growth.

– Portola plans to manage the availability of Andexxa to as many hospitals and patients as possible to meet their higher requirements, which directly fuels the growth of Coagulation factor Segment in the US and Europe. Post-approval, In 2019, Portola launched Andexxa in Europe with the name Ondexxya contributing its share in the global market

– Earlier, the Vitamin K segment has dominated the market owing to its increased usage in the reversal of Warfarin anticoagulation therapy in the US.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period.

North America is expected to dominate the overall anticoagulant reversal drugs market, throughout the forecast period. The dominance is due to several factors such as well-established direct reimbursement policies and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. In the North America region the United States holds the largest market share due to accelerated drug approval initiative by USFDA and prevention programs for blood disorders executed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also favored the market growth in this region.

Next to North America, Europe has been the second-largest market for the anticoagulant reversal drugs market, where the market is fueled by factors such as the increased demand due to a rise in the geriatric population and increased healthcare expenditure, and continuous growth in R&D activities in the region. Also, the launch of Ondexxya in the region is expected to hold a significant revenue share in the market throughout the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is set to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, driven by factors like rising patient population for diseases such as atrial fibrillation, strokes, and other cardiopulmonary diseases. Ongoing trials in the region will further stimulate market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The anticoagulant reversal drugs market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some prominent players are vigorously making acquisitions with the other companies to consolidate their market positions across the globe and while others are launching generic products. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Pfizer Inc, Octapharma AG, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., CSL Behring GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH and Co. KG.

