Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Market Overview

The bone marrow aspirate concentrates market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.0%, during the forecast period. Bone marrow aspirate concentrate is made from the fluid which is taken from bone marrow. Bone marrow aspirate concentrate represents mononuclear cell concentration, red blood cell, immature myeloid precursors, granulocytes, and platelets which are derived through a minimally invasive procedure that avoids the risks of an open bone graft procedure and this cells can help in the healing of some bone and joint conditions. Increased prevalence of orthopedic diseases and sports injuries, with high growth of the cosmetic surgery industry and increasing applications of the bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC) products in the cosmetic and orthopedic surgeries, are driving the growth of the bone marrow aspirate concentrate market.

Rising prevalence of osteoarthritis globally, due to the ageing population. According to the United Nations by the year 2050, people over 60 years age will account for more than 20% of the world’s population, of which 130 million people will suffer from osteoarthritis worldwide, of whom 40 million will be severely disabled by the disease.

New technological advancements, favorable government regulations and increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases are the factors that may further contribute to the bone marrow aspirate concentrate market growth. However, the high failure rate is likely to restrain the market growth in the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Bone marrow aspirate concentrate is made from the fluid which is taken from bone marrow. Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates are segmented by Product (Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Systems, Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Accessories), Application and Geography.

Key Market Trends

Orthopedic Surgery Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share in the Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates

– In the year 2017, approximately 22.3 million patients globally, undergone orthopedic surgery procedures. According to a collaborative survey, conducted by the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO), 80-90% in China are suffering from osteoarthritis, of which more than 55% are aged 60 years or above.

– According to the World Health Organization (WHO), estimated that 9.6% of men and 18.0% of women aged over 60 years have symptomatic osteoarthritis.

– Bone marrow-derived stem cell therapy is considered one of the promising and advanced treatment for osteoarthritis which reduces the injury healing time five to six weeks from four to six months in case of surgery.

– Increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and rising preference for bone marrow-derived stem cell therapy uses are the key factors for the growth of the bone marrow aspirate concentrates market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to hold a major share globally in the bone marrow aspirate concentrates market due to rising prevalence of osteoarthritis diseases, rise in technological advancements and awareness about stem cell therapy in this region. Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common joint disorder in the United States which occurs in 10% men and 13% in women aged 60 years or older. According to The Osteoarthritis Research Society International by the year 2030, an estimated 67 million adults aged 18 years and older will have doctor-diagnosed osteoarthritis. Furthermore, increasing the incidence of osteoarthritis diseases and a growing geriatric population in the country is fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.

Competitive Landscape

The Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Market is moderately consolidated and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some players are adopting numerous strategies including acquisitions and collaborations to sustain competitive advantage. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Ranfac Corp, Arthrex, Inc, Globus Medical, Inc, Terumo Corporation (Terumo BCT), Cesca Therapeutics Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, MK Alliance Inc. (TotipotentSC), MED & CARE Innovative Solutions, Aspire Medical Innovation and EmCyte Corporation.

