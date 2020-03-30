Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Market Overview

The major factors attributed to the growth of the patient mechanical lift handling equipment market include increasing geriatric population & rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising musculoskeletal disorders.

The patient mechanical lift handling has a major role in transporting the patient from one place to another place. The rising geriatric population and an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to boost the demand for patient mechanical lift handling. According to the US Census Bureau’s Statistics in 2017, the total number of people aged 65 and older exceeded 50 million, and between 2020-2030, the number of elderly is projected to increase by almost 18 million. Furthermore, according to a report by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the geriatric population in the Asia-Pacific region was around 617.1 million in 2015, accounting for more than half of the world’s total elderly population. As the geriatric population is more prone to chronic diseases it will lead to longer stays in hospitals, which may increase the demand for the market, over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of this report, patient mechanical lift handling equipment is an assistive device that allows patients in hospitals and nursing homes, and people receiving home healthcare to be transferred between a bed and a chair or other similar resting places. The market is segmented by product, end-user, and geography.

Key Market Trends

Hospitals are the Segment by End User expected to Hold Largest Market Share over the Forecast Period

The hospital segment accounts for the largest share in the market, and it is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. People suffering from neuromuscular diseases generally have limited movement capacity and need continuous support for any kind of movement. They are the primary consumers of patient mechanical lift equipment in hospitals. People suffering from spinal cord injuries are at extreme risk for developing pressure ulcers, because of lack of sensation, immobility, moisture, and other risk factors. In such cases, people need the lifting for movement. The increasing number of neuromuscular patients, along with an increasing rate of hospitalization of neuromuscular patients in the developing regions, such as Asia-Pacific, maybe the primary driving force in this market. Disabled people (due to natural and accidental causes) are another major consumer sect for the mechanical lift handling equipment. The increase in the number of disabled people, who may need lifting for proper movement, is also expected to boost the market studied.

North America is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share over the Forecast Period

The major factor driving the growth of the market is the rising prevalence of various musculoskeletal conditions and presence of better healthcare infrastructure, as compared to most of the developed countries. Musculoskeletal conditions are one of the most disabling and expensive conditions in the United States. Spine- and back-related disorders hold a significant share among musculoskeletal problems. According to a 2017 survey conducted in the United States, by the National Centre for Health Statistics, pain from any muscle, joint, or bone was reported by 52.1% among people aged 18 years and older and low back pain was the most common, affecting 28.6% of the people. The rising musculoskeletal conditions are expected to increase the demand for mechanical lift handling equipment in the United States.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is a fragmented market owing to the presence of various market players. Some of the market players are Gainsborough Healthcare Group, Getinge Group, Handicare Group AB, Hill Rom Holding Inc., Invacare Corporation, Joerns Healthcare, Inc., Mangar International, Inc, Stryker Corporation, Sunrise Medical LLC, and Guldmann Inc

