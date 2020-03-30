Veterinary Dental Equipment Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Market Overview

The Veterinary Dental Equipment Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Veterinary dentistry includes cleaning, extraction, filling, adjustment, repair, and other aspects of animal oral healthcare. The rising prevalence of veterinary periodontal diseases is a major driver of the market. Periodontal disease usually begins around one tooth and progresses from there and in stage 1 of periodontal disease, dogs show symptoms of gingivitis, in stage 2 nearly 25 percent of the teeth get separate from the gums and in the later stages 3 and 4 the gum tissue recedes, and the roots of the teeth may be exposed. As per Animal Medical Center of Wyoming, periodontal disease affects nearly 70% of cats and 87% of dogs over 3 years of age. As per the American Pet Products Association (APPA) survey in the year 2017, the estimated United States dog population increased from 69.9 million in the year 2012 to 89.7 million in the year 2016. The rise in the global companion animal population and the increasing incidence of veterinary dental problems are the key driving factors in the veterinary dental equipment market.

Scope of the Report

Veterinary dentistry includes cleaning, extraction, filling, adjustment, repair, and other aspects of animal oral healthcare. The veterinary dental equipment market is segmented by product type, animal type, and Geography.

Request for a free sample report here https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311672

Key Market Trends

Mobile Veterinary Dental X-ray Systems Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Veterinary Dental Equipment Market

– Veterinary Dental X-rays (radiographs) are images of animal teeth that veterinary dentist uses to evaluate the oral health of the animal and these x-rays are used with low levels of radiation to capture images of the interior teeth and gums which helps the dentist to identify problems and other aspects of animal oral healthcare.

– According to the survey conducted by American Pet Products Association (APPA), 85 million households in the United States owned a pet in the year 2017 and pet industry expenditure was estimated at USD 69.5 million in the year 2017.

– The growing need for better bedside imaging modalities and increasing usage of mobile X-rays for the diagnosis and monitoring of patients in intensive care units, nursing homes, and shelters for homeless animals is also a key driving factor of mobile X-ray systems.

– Technological advancements and new product launches are also leading to increased adoption of mobile x-ray systems.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to hold a major market share in the global veterinary dental equipment market due to a rise in the prevalence of periodontal disease in pets, rising companion animal healthcare expenditure and high availability of veterinary dental services in this region. As per the American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMA), the number of active certified veterinary diplomates in the United States increased from 11,417 in the year 2013 to 13,035 in the year 2017. In the year 2018, North America held the highest market share and is also expected to continue to dominate the market through the forecast period. Moreover, the introduction of new technologies and increasing adoption of animals is also fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.

For more Information or Any Query Visit: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/4311672

Competitive Landscape

The Veterinary Dental Equipment Market is consolidated competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the leading market players include Dentalaire Products International, iM3, Dispomed, Midmark Corporation, MAI Animal Health, Henry Schein, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Acteon Group, TECHNIK Veterinary Ltd, and Cislak manufacturing.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (972)-362-8199 | IND: +91 895 659 5155

Email ID: [email protected]

Direct Prchase Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311672