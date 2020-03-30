Western Blotting Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Market Overview

The market studied is majorly driven by factors such as the rising burden of HIV across the globe, growing research activities in the biotech and pharma sector, and raised R&D investment done by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Western blotting is a widely known and used test that is used in cell and molecular biology. With the help of this test, one can detect the specific type of protein from the complex mixture of proteins that is extracted from the cell.

This test has gained attraction in the market due to its specificity, low cost, and ease of use. Despite the technique that has been evolved since its inception, there have been several advancements in this technique that occurred in the last decade. Introduction of capillary and microfluidic platforms is one of the advancements which has helped immensely in reducing the time taken for test and decreased the sample requirements along with enabling high-throughput capabilities.

Hence, owing to the certain characteristics of the western blot test, the market is believed to witness considerable growth over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, the western blot is an analytical technique that is used in molecular biology, immunogenetics, and other disciplines of the diagnostics for the identification of specific protein from the sample of tissue homogenate or extract.

Request for a free sample report here https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311579

Key Market Trends

Disease Diagnostic Segment will be Witnessing a Healthy CAGR Over the Forecast Period

Western blot test is having a wide range of applications in medical diagnostics. For the diagnosis of diseases such as BSE (Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy), FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus), HBV (Hepatitis B Virus) infection, Lyme Disease among others.

Generally, this test is used as a confirmatory test for the above-mentioned diseases after the ELISA test is done with a positive result. For Lyme Disease, US FDA has suggested the two-tier protocol using an ELISA test initially and then the specific western blot tets for the confirmation of diagnosis if the results of ELISA are positive. Previously, western blotting was commonly done to confirm the HIV diagnosis. However, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the year 2014, has recommended discontinuing the Western blot test for HIV as there are novel techniques that came up in the market for HIV detection.

Furthermore, studies have suggested that western blot is a priority test for the diagnosis of diseases such as BSE (Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy), and FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus). Hence, owing to the significance of this test in the disease diagnosis, it is indicated that this segment will be witnessing a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market

The global market for western blotting is dominated by the North America region and the United States holds the largest share of this market. The prime factor contributing to the large share in the United States is the developed healthcare system and the presence of key players in the country. Companies such as Bio-Rad, Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc are having an active presence in the US market and due to the adaptable nature of US population towards the novel products or technologies, companies are able to establish their novel product launches in the United States which is helping the market studied to grow in this region.

For more Information or Any Query Visit: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/4311579

Competitive Landscape

The major players are having competition among themselves for the market share and with the rising application of this test and growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, it is believed that few small to mid-sized companies will penetrate the market soon and hold a substantial share in the market. However, currently, international players are the major shareholders for the market studied.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (972)-362-8199 | IND: +91 895 659 5155

Email ID: [email protected]

Direct Prchase Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311579