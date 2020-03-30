Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market- Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Market Overview

The cone-beam computed tomography market will show rapid growth due to the increasing cases of dental disorders, advancements in technology and expanding application areas of CBCT systems.

The increasing prevalence of dental disorders and the rising of the geriatric population are found to be the major factors for the growth of the cone-beam computed tomography market in the forecasted period. The rising spending capacity of consumers, especially in the emerging nations is projected to enhance market growth in the coming years. Dental diseases are the most common noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and affect people throughout their lifetime. For instance, according to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016, has estimated that oral diseases have affected half of the world’s population with dental caries (tooth decay) in permanent teeth being the most prevalent condition assessed.

In addition to this, there is the adoption of advanced cone beam computed tomography extremity scanner that has increased in dental and orthopedic areas due to their specialized requirement for the human imaging diagnosis and treatment. Furthermore, the key players in the market are expected to make heavy investments for the research projects, which is projected to ensure the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, cone beam computed tomography is found to be a medical imaging modality characterized by divergent X-rays. Cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) is an advanced imaging modality that has high clinical applications in the field of dentistry. The usage of cone-beam computed tomography has been widening through the years and is dominantly deemed useful in diagnosis and treatment planning of implant dentistry, endodontics, ENT, maxillofacial surgeries and others. Integrated CBCT is also used in patient positioning during surgical procedures.

Request for a free sample report here https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311648

Key Market Trends

Dental Applications is Expected to Dominate the Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market During the Forecast Period

The dental applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market as well as it will register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The factors such as low radiation exposure as compared to conventional analogue X-rays, increase in the prevalence of dental diseases, growth in the geriatric population, rise in cosmetic dentistry, growing medical tourism for dental services, and introduction of technologically advanced products are found to be the contributing factors for the growth of this segment.

North America is Found to be the Largest Growing Segment of the Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market

North America is found holding the major market share over the forecast period owing to the factors such as increasing adoption of these CBCT systems, advanced technology, developed healthcare facilities coupled with high disposable income, and well-established healthcare facilities. The availability of new technology along with a huge patient population base is the main factor behind the dominance of the North America cone-beam computed tomography market. North America has been leading in the cone-beam computed tomography market and is anticipated to continue its dominant position in the years as well.

In the Asia Pacific, there is a high demand for advanced dental imaging solutions that have exponentially increased due to growth in healthcare expenditure, disposable income and rapid proliferation of healthcare infrastructure.

For more Information or Any Query Visit: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/4311648

Competitive Landscape

The key players of the market are found to be making heavy investments for the research projects, which is projected to ensure the growth of the market in the forecast period. The lucrative opportunities that are being offered by the developing nations are likely to encourage the key players to target these nations, which will further enhance the overall development of the market in the coming few years. The companies are also being involved in various developments that have taken place in the market over the period of time which further augment the CBCT systems.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (972)-362-8199 | IND: +91 895 659 5155

Email ID: [email protected]

Direct Prchase Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311648