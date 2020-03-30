Surgical Navigation Systems Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Market Overview

Surgical navigation systems are an integral part of computer-assisted surgery. This represents a concept that supports surgical procedures based on digital imaging technology. It affords surgeons the opportunity to pre-operative planning and accurate surgical navigation of instruments during the procedure.

According to a 2019 article by Valery L Feigin et al. published in The Lancet Neurology Journal, the absolute number of deaths from all neurological disorders has increased by 39% whereas their age-standardized rates have decreased between 1990 and 2016. Surgical navigation systems map the brain of the patient to understand it better and carry out efficient surgical operations. Hence the demand for this technology is expected to increase in the future. Other factors like growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and technological advancements are also expected to drive the growth of this market.

However, the high cost of surgical navigation systems may restrain some hospitals to adopt it. Moreover, stringent regulations for approval of these systems may dissuade some global players to enter this market.

Scope of the Report

Surgical navigation systems are used to assist surgery procedures by providing digital imaging technology, providing surgeons the opportunity for pre-operative planning and accurate surgical navigation of instruments during the procedure.

Key Market Trends

Cardiac navigation systems are expected to cover a large share of the market

Cardiac navigation systems map the cardiac cavity. These systems cover several modes of mapping such as body surface, endocardial, and epicardial mapping, in order to characterize the timing and amplitude of signals relative to each other. These systems have become very crucial in modern surgeries that require prescient knowledge of the individual organ structure. The minimal invasiveness and precise surgical operations are other factors that have helped these systems grow

According to American Heart association data 2016, deaths due to Cardiovascular disease is expected to increase and deaths due to cardiovascular disease are expected to reach 23.6 million by 2030. Hence, the demand for cardiac navigation systems is expected to increase in the future.

North America is dominating the market

According to the Center for American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease (CVD), which was listed as the leading cause of death, accounted for more than 800,000 deaths in the US in 2016, which represents approximately 1 of every 3 deaths. Between 2013 and 2016, 121.5 million American adults had some form of cardiovascular disease. Coronary Heart Disease was the leading cause (43.2%) of deaths attributable to cardiovascular disease, followed by stroke (16.9%).

However, as the United States has a developed healthcare system structure, it invests a lot in awareness and treatments. According to the American Heart Association, between 2014 and 2015, direct and indirect costs of total cardiovascular diseases and stroke were USD 351.2 billion.

Competitive Landscape

The majority of the surgical navigation systems are being developed by the global key players. Market leaders with more funds for research and a better distribution system have established their position in the market. Moreover, Asia-pacific is witnessing the emergence of some small players due to the rise of awareness, which has helped the market grow.

