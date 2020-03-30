Tourette Syndrome Treatment Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Market Overview

Major factors driving the growth of the market are increasing cases of Tourette syndrome all across the world. As per the data of the CDC study, 1 of every 360 (0.3%) children 6-17 years of age in the US have received a diagnosis of TS, which is about 138,000 children. Also among children diagnosed with TS, 37% have been reported as having moderate or severe forms of the condition. In addition, it has been found that boys are three to five times more likely to have TS than girls. Non-Hispanic white children are also twice as likely to have a TS diagnosis as Hispanic and non-Hispanic black children.

Apart from the rising cases of Tourette syndrome, increasing focus on Tourette syndrome research is anticipated to contribute significant growth to the studied market.

Scope of the Report

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder characterized by repetitive, stereotyped, involuntary movements and vocalizations called tics. The report covers the market trends of treatment of Tourette syndrome using antipsychotics and non-antipsychotics.

Key Market Trends

Antipsychotic dominates the Global Tourette Syndrome Treatment Market

The robust therapeutic effect of antipsychotics is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the Tourette’s syndrome treatment market. The most commonly prescribed drugs are mainly dopamine antagonists, like neuroleptics (e.g. haloperidol), benzamides (e.g. sulpiride) or atypical antipsychotics (e.g. risperidone). Also, there are other drugs that proven to be effective in treating Tourette include drugs that are the modulators of noradrenaline (e.g. clonidine), GABA (e.g. benzodiazepines) and acetylcholine (e.g. nicotine).

However, future collaborations among clinical sites with Tourette syndrome expertise employing high-quality study design might clarify the role of atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of TS in a better way. The dopamine antagonists may lead to the most reliable treatment response but also can cause severe side effects.

North America Dominates the Global Tourette Syndrome Treatment Market

According to the CDC data, about 140,000 children aged 6 to 17 years in the United States have ever been diagnosed with TS. Advanced healthcare facilities, rising knowledge, better screening has been contributing significant growth to the US market. Also, CDC works with the Tourette Association of America to increase access to CBIT (Comprehensive Behavioral Intervention for Tics), provide education and outreach efforts, improve acceptance and lessen stigma through the Tourette Association Youth Ambassador Program and also offer resources to help individuals and families living with Tourette including school resources.

Competitive Landscape

Tourette Syndrome Treatment market is very competitive with most of the players competing to increase market shares. Rising competition, rapid technological advancements, focus on research is key factors that have a strong impact on the market. Key market players in the market are AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Co., Mylan NV, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

