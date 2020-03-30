Cell Culture Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Market Overview

The market for cell culture is driven by factors such as rising demand for vaccines, artificial organs and biopharmaceuticals, and growing focus on personalized medicine.

Immunization is the most valuable and cost-effective intervention that delivers better health as well as social and economic benefits. Annually, around 2 to 3 million child deaths and 600,000 adult deaths are prevented with the help of vaccines across the globe. Vaccination programs provide a better return on investments which is augmenting the demand for vaccines. Furthermore, the prevalence of immunity-related diseases is increasing across the globe which is accelerating the growth of vaccine programs resulting in high usage of cell cultures.

In addition, there is a growing demand for personalized medicine across major developed economies. Technological advancements have helped the researchers to come up with novel therapies that can help treat life-threatening diseases. For vaccines as well as personalized medicine, there is mandatory use of cell culture. Hence, the market for cell culture is positively impacted due to the aforementioned factors.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report cell culture is the process of growing the cell under certain controlled conditions outside their natural environment. Once the cells of interest have been isolated from living tissue, they can subsequently be maintained under carefully controlled conditions. The market is segmented by product, consumables, application, and geography.

Key Market Trends

Drug Development Segment to Witness Rapid Growth

Cell culture is an integral part of medical research and drug discovery. The two-dimensional (2D) culture has been the preferred method for many decades, due to the ease with which cell monolayers can be induced to proliferate on planar surfaces. The cell culture industry has witnessed evolution and currently, there has been an emergence of 3D cell culture in the market. Drug development is a time taking and costly procedure that is finished in multiple stages from target identification to lead discovery and optimization, preclinical validation and clinical trials culminating in approval for clinical use. Currently, cell-based High Throughput Screening (HTS) is being carried out on cultured cells propagated in two-dimensions (2D) on plastic surfaces optimized for tissue culture. With the emergence of 3D cell culture, the process of HTS has become easier and accurate.

Added to the benefits of cell culture, there is a growing drug discovery being done across the globe which is augmenting the growth of the market.

North America Dominates the Market

North America is currently dominating the cell culture market and is expected to follow the same trend over the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to the growing demand for personalized medicine and the presence of key players in the market. Added to that, the United States government is supportive in terms of medical research as healthcare is one of the major priorities in the country. With the rising focus on cell-based research, it is believed that there will be more technological advancements in the field and this will impact the United States market in a positive manner.

Competitive Landscape

The cell culture market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. The presence of major market players, such as Becton Dickinson and Company. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, etc. are in turn, increasing the overall competitive rivalry of the market. The product advancements and improvements in cell culture platforms by the major players are increasing the competition.

