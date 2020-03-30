Orthodontic Equipment Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Market Overview

The main factors driving the global market are the shifting dynamics of patients’ choice and an increase in the demand for cosmetic dentistry. During the past five years, there has been a significant increase in the expenditure on cosmetic dentistry. Practicing dentists have been affected by the recent increase in the demand for cosmetic procedures. A significant increase in expenditure on cosmetic dentistry has been observed in the past five years.

According to a recent survey by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), most procedures have experienced phenomenal growth. In cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic types of equipment are considered to be the key component for growth. Women constitute the major population to have had cosmetic dentistry than men. Due to technological advancements in the field, the North American cosmetic dentistry industry has witnessed a boom in the past few years. These cutting-edge technologies are ensuring that patients receive faster and better results.

The shifting dynamics of the industry is largely due to patients’ choices, which have moved from mere hygiene to definite image enhancement. People are willing to invest in themselves. The introduction and application of two significant concepts biomimetic and biocompatibility have set the stage for the future of the cosmetic dentistry industry. Cosmetic dentistry is not just about aesthetics, but also about dental health and function, which is a major concern for patients. The cosmetic dentistry specialists are also experienced in the treatment of conditions, such as facial injuries and trauma. A combination of these trends acts as a driver for the growth of the market studied.

Scope of the Report

Orthodontic equipment is a tool that is used by dental professionals to diagnose, prevent, and correct the malpositioned teeth and jaws. It also focuses on modifying facial growth, known as dentofacial orthopedics. This equipment finds major applications and end-users in clinics for patients suffering from dental ailments, like dental caries and gingival disease, and also for cosmetic procedures.

Key Market Trends

Dental Lasers are Believed to Register a Considerable CAGR in the Future

The increasing prevalence of oral diseases across the globe and an inclination toward the use of minimally-invasive procedures are the key factors propelling the growth of the dental lasers market. There are several types of laser available in the market such as Diode Lasers, Gas Lasers, and Solid-State Lasers.

The most common soft tissue applications of dental lasers are gingivectomy, frenectomy, hemorrhagic lesion removal, gingival sculpting, and subgingival curettage. Dental lasers offer numerous advantages, such as the reduction of pain/discomfort post-surgery, reduced post-operative swelling, improved hemostasis, and exemption from the need for sutures, decreasing bacterial growth and operation time, and drastic reduction of bleeding. The use of laser is an effective tool to increase efficiency, specificity, ease, and cost and comfort of dental treatment. High growth in the future is expected to be a combination of diagnostic and therapeutic laser techniques. Furthermore, specific laser technologies are expected to become essential components of contemporary dental practice over the next few years.

North America Dominates the Market

North America is currently dominating the market studied and the United States holds the largest share of this market. Over 30 million crowns are made in the United States per year. This market is driven by a debatable need for metal-free restorations. In general, wide acceptance of technological advancements in orthodontic equipment, like lasers, intra-oral cameras, digital radiography, and CAD/CAM systems, is expected to help in the growth of the market. Continued favorable demographic trends and heightened consumer awareness of the importance of oral hygiene to overall health has also fueled the growth of the market studied.

The American Dental Association (ADA) is known to contribute to the spread of awareness among Americans about the benefits of oral hygiene, which also contributes to market growth. The Protection and Affordable care Act (PACA) has helped in the creation of an organized and competitive market for health insurance, by offering private health insurance coverage that lowers the out-of-pocket costs to individuals for health and dental services.

Moreover, there is a steady increase in the number of people aged 50 years and above that require regular dental check-ups and assistance. This has also contributed to the growth of the market studied in the United States.

Competitive Landscape

The orthodontic equipment market is moderately competitive with the presence of global as well as local players. However, the market is dominated by international companies. Most of the companies in this market are based in the United States. With the rising product innovation and technological advancements, it is believed that few small to mid-sized companies will be penetrating the market in the future and hold a substantial share of the market.

