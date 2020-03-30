Infectious Disease Drugs Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Market Overview

The major factors for the growth of the infectious disease drugs market include the rising awareness activities by various government and non-profit organizations, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and rising funding for the research and development.

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to boost the overall growth of the market over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that in 2018, nearly 37.9 million individuals had HIV, globally. It has been identified that most of this prevalence is in low and middle-income countries, with an estimated 66% living in Sub-Saharan Africa. According to the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) in 2016, around 1.8 million people with new HIV infection were reported, worldwide. Similarly, as per the WHO’s 2017 Global Tuberculosis Report, approximately 6.3 million new cases of tuberculosis (TB) were reported in 2016. The report also estimated that the new cases corresponded to 61% of the estimated incidence of 10.4 million TB cases. Thus, rising cases of infectious diseases are expected to increase the demand for drugs resulting in high growth of the market.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of this report, infectious disease is disorders caused by organisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi or parasites and there are various categories of the drugs used in the treatment of the infectious diseases. The market is segmented by disease, treatment, and geography.

Key Market Trends

HIV Segment is expected to hold Significant Market Share over the Forecast Period

HIV continues to be a major public health issue worldwide. South Africa accounts for a third of all new HIV infections in Southern Africa. The market size has been found to be significantly increased largely due to the expansion of antiretroviral therapy (ART). According to the UNAIDS data, in 2017 an estimated 36.9 million people were living with HIV globally. Around 25% of these do not know that they have HIV virus infection. Therefore in 2017, 940,000 people died due to these AIDS-related illnesses. Furthermore, according to the CDC data in 2017, 38,739 people thus received HIV diagnosis in the U.S. According to Avert, the United Kingdom (UK) has been found with a relatively small, concentrated HIV epidemic, with an estimated 101,600 people living with HIV in the year 2017. Therefore in the same year, 4,363 people were being newly diagnosed with HIV. Thus, owing to the rising prevalence of HIV the market is expected to witness high growth

North America is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share over the Forecast Period

The United States is expected to be the largest infectious disease drug market owing to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and the presence of better healthcare infrastructure. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, a total of 9,093 new cases of tuberculosis (TB) were reported in the United States, representing an incidence rate of 2.8 cases per 100,000 population. Furthermore, the antibiotic prescription rate is relatively high in the United States. In addition, the trend varies significantly, based on the provider in a particular state. Also, there is a rising prevalence of HIV in the United States and there is a rise in approval for the new disease treatment which is expected to boost the growth of the market. For instance, recently, in 2018, Gilead Sciences Inc. received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for Biktarvy, a daily single-tablet regimen (STR), for the treatment of HIV-1 infection. Thus, owing to the all above-mentioned factors the market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is a fragmented market owing to the presence of various market players. Some of the market players are AbbVie Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Sanofi SA, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

