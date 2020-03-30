Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Market Overview

Artemisinin combination therapy (ACT) is used for the treatment of Plasmodium falciparum malaria. This market has been growing in recent years due to the high prevalence of malaria, especially in developing and under-developing countries. According to the “World Malaria Report 2018” by World Health Organization (WHO), there were an estimated 219 million cases and nearly 435,000 related deaths in 2017 and most of the malaria cases were attributed to Plasmodium falciparum. Hence, high prevalence of malaria is driving the growth of this market. Other factors like increase in awareness initiatives by Governments and research for new anti-malarial drugs and therapies are also helping this market grow.

However, side-effects of anti-malarial drugs and the presence of counterfeit and substandard drugs are restraining the growth of this market.

Scope of the Report

Artemisinin-combination therapy (ACT) for the treatment of Plasmodium falciparum malaria.

In the report, a detailed analysis of the Artemsinin combination therapy market is provided. The market is evaluated by collating revenues generated across segments, categorized by combination therapy type and geography.

Key Market Trends

Artemether-Lumefantrine segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period.

Artemether-Lumefantrine is a combination of the two medications artemether and lumefantrine. It is used to treat malaria caused by Plasmodium falciparum that is not treatable with chloroquine. The combination came into medical use in 1992. They were both developed in China. It is one of the drugs on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines, the most effective and safe medicines needed in a health system. The World Health Organization recommends that uncomplicated Plasmodium falciparum malaria should be treated with an artemisinin- lumefantrine combination therapy. Artemether-lumefantrine is the most widely used Artemisinin Combination Therapy (ACT), accounting for 73% of global ACT procurement according to an article by Frank Kloprogge et al published in PLoS Medicine Journal 2018, which makes it one of the most widely used anti-infective agents in the world today.

As this combination is used as the first-line drug for malaria in most countries, it is expected to cover a large share in the global ACT market.

The Middle East and Africa is one of the largest markets

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were an estimated 219 million cases of malaria worldwide in 2017, out of which WHO African Region carried a disproportionately high share of the global malaria burden. In 2017, the region contributed 92% of malaria cases and 93% of malaria deaths. The WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region was home for nearly 2% of the global malaria cases. Moreover, out of the total USD 2.7 billion investment in 2016 for the treatment and prevention of malaria, nearly 74% was spent in the WHO African Region.

Owing to these factors, the Middle East and Africa region is expected to have one of the largest shares in the total anti-malarial drugs market.

Competitive Landscape

The majority of the Artemisinin Combination Therapy drugs are being manufactured by the global key players. Market leaders with more funds for research and a better distribution system have established their position in the market. These global players are mostly based in developed countries like United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Japan. Asia-pacific is also witnessing the emergence of some small players which has helped the market growth and increased the competitiveness.

