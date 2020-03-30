Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Market Overview

The methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.4% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of market studied are the growing demand for paints and coatings, increasing demand for powder coatings in the automobile industry, and growing demand for resins as solvent in the pharmaceutical industry.

– Construction segment dominated the market and is likely to grow during the forecast period with the growing residential as well as commercial construction activities across the globe.

– On the flipside, the increasing awareness about toxic effects of MEK, and high price of feedstock are some of the factors that hampers the growth of the studied market.

– Development of fresh distillation program SUPERHIDIC by Maruzen Petrochemicals is further likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

Request for a free sample report here https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311329

Key Market Trends

Paints & Coatings Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Paints & coatings segment stands to be the largest consumer of MEK. MEK is an exceptional solvent for use in the paints & coatings sector. The paints & coatings major consumption is in the construction industry.

– The global construction industry grew by about 3.5% during 2018. Residential & commercial construction has been increasing significantly across the globe, which is further driving the demand for MEK for construction applications.

– Asia-Pacific and North America regions have been witnessing strong growth in the residential construction, which is further likely to increase the demand for MEK for residential application during the forecast period.

– Besides, regions like8 Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are experiencing huge domestic as well as foreign investments for setting up an industrial unit, hospitals, malls, multiplexes, hospitality industry, and IT sector, which is further expected to add noticeably to the demand for MEK market.

– Hence, all such favorable trends in the construction industry are expected to increase the consumption of paints & coatings, which is further projected to drive the growth of MEK market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– With growing investments into the residential and commercial construction in the countries, such as India, China, Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia, the market for MEK is expected to increase in the coming years.

– China currently has numerous airport construction projects, such as, which are either in development or planning stage. These include – Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc. Besides, the government rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next ten years.

– In India, the government’s investment target of USD 120.5 billion for developing 27 industrial clusters; this is expected to boost commercial construction in the country.

– In Indonesia, the government planned to invest in construction sector about USD 450 billion by 2021, which is expected to provide boost to residential construction in the country.

– Hence, all such investments and planned projects in the Asia-Pacific countries is providing boost to construction activities in the region, which are further likely to drive the demand for MEK in the region during the forecast period.

For more Information or Any Query Visit: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/4311329

Competitive Landscape

The methyl ethyl ketone market is a consolidated market, where few major players hold significant share of the market demand. Some of the major players in the market include Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Arkema Group, ExxonMobil Chemicals, AkzoNobel N.V., and Sasol, amongst others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (972)-362-8199 | IND: +91 895 659 5155

Email ID: [email protected]

Direct Prchase Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311329