Perlite Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Market Overview

The global market for perlite is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for perlite from agriculture and construction industries is expected to drive the demand for the market, during the forecast period.

– Availability of some substitutes, such as Diatomite, Pumice, and Slag, Vermiculite, Coco-coir, etc. are likely to hinder the market’s growth.

– Increasing new applications base of perlite, such as eco-roofs, soil conditioning, waste-water filtration, etc. and government certification for its consumption is likely to act as an opportunity for the market in the future.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Agroperlite in Fillers

– Agro-perlite is a volcanic soil with a chemical composition that improves the soil quality upon addition. When perlite is added to the soil, it reduces the ripening period of the crop by 20% and increases output yield by 50%.

– The recommended usage of perlite with soil varies from 1:3 to 1:4. It majorly depends on the soil type. For clay and sand-type soil, it is majorly used in a tight proportion in order to allow breathing. It also prevents pest and fungi development. Agroperlite holds fertilizer in close combination, which helps the plant or crops to grow conveniently.

– Agro-perlite is used as a soil regulator or as an agent to decrease water losses. It can change the physical properties of greenhouse soil instead of chemical properties. In greenhouse with sub-irrigation and dripping irrigation application, by pouring 4-5 cm of course grain sized perlite, water usage can be decreased to half.

– For balcony and terrace gardens, it is preferable to use lightweight horticultural soil to facilitate moving and arranging of the flower-pots with 50% Perlite + 50% peat moss + fertilizer, which is one of the ideal mixtures for use in the cultivation of the domestic plants.

– Additionally, coupled with government support and schemes, the demand for agroperlite in fillers is likely to act as an opportunity.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. With the growing application of perlite in horticulture, the agricultural production has shown an outstanding yield with a hydroponic system, which is, in turn, likely to drive the consumption of perlite.

– Another prominent application of perlite is as filler in the construction industry where it is used for acoustics, ceiling tiles, floor heating insulations, highway sound absorbing walls and others. With growing construction activities, the consumption of perlite is expected to surge during the forecast period.

– Perlite is widely used to provide insulation, as well as inertness to the furnace walls.

– The mineral production in India had shown significant growth at CAGR of 5.72% to reach an estimated amount of USD 17.62. Under steel development and fund scheme, the ministry of India has approved eight R&D projects with a total cost of USD 20.38 million, in the recent past.

– The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for perlite consumption in the region, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The perlite market is highly consolidated as the five major players hold an almost entire chunk of the market. Key players in the perlite market include Aegean Perlites SA, IMERYS, Bergama Mineral Perlite, Cornerstone Industrial Minerals Corporation, Saudi Perlite Industries, and other prominent players are Azer Perlite Corporation, Profiltra BV, Coxmin Minerals Ltd, and Mianeh Perlite Expanding Co. Ltd.

