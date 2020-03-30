North America Genetic Testing Services Market Expected to Reach US$ 7,406.0 Mn in 2027 – Thermo Fischer, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Illumina, Quest Diagnostics, Exact Sciences, NeoGenomics, Eurofins Scientific, Ambry Genetics

The North America genetic testing services market is expected to reach US$ 7,406.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,044.4 Mn in 2019. The genetic testing services market is anticipated to grow at a growth rate of 12.1% from 2020-2027.

The factors driving the growth of genetic testing service include rising prevalence of the genetic diseases and rise in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines. Also, growing preference towards Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) genetic testing, support of government to adopt genetic testing services is positively impacting the growth of the market in the review period. In addition, various strategic initiatives by the manufacturers, new product launch along with artificial intelligence (AI) powered genetic testing is likely to boost the growth of market.

The demand for genetic testing in the United States has been expected to witness growth, since the service encompasses a broad range of applications such as, cancer, autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases. In US, the products for genetic testing of pediatric as well as rare diseases has increased significantly. As per the estimates of National Institutes of Health (NIH), in the United States, there are around 25 to 30 million people suffering from rare diseases, accounting for individuals fewer than 200,000 people. Rare diseases are often the result of a genetic mutation; one estimate is that 80% of rare diseases are genetic in nature. Also, 50% of patients with rare diseases are children.

There has been a significant rise in the cases of rare diseases in US during the last decade. In 2009, there were 5,857 catalogued rare disorders, whereas 6,084 number of rare diseases were recorded in 2016, accounting a rate of approximately 30 new rare diseases per year.

Thus the increasing funds and awareness in North America are likely to boost the genetic testing services market and are anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities to the players operating in the market during the forecast period.

