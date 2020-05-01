Rocket Propulsion Market is growing at a high CAGR by 2027 according to a new research report by Aerojet Rocketdyne, Antrix, Blue Origin, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Rocket propulsion produces thrust to push the rocket forward. Rocket propulsion essential to deliver high specific thrust and high specific power. This factor demands the rocket propulsion market globally. Increasing the adoption of advanced liquid propulsion for space launch is a key factor that expected to drive the growth of the rocket propulsion market.

The growing number of space research required rocket propulsion that propel the growth of the rocket propulsion market. Increasing investment by the government in space research boosting the need for rocket propulsion market. The rising number of innovations in space and improvements in propulsion technologies are another factor that expected to grow the rocket propulsion market globally.

The reports cover key developments in the rocket propulsion market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from rocket propulsion market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for rocket propulsion market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the rocket propulsion market.

The report also includes the profiles of key rocket propulsion market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Antrix

Blue Origin

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

NPO Energomash

Orbital ATK

Rocket Lab

Safran S.A.

Spacex

Virgin Galactic

The report analyzes factors affecting rocket propulsion market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the rocket propulsion market in these regions.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

