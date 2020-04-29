Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market scrutinized in new research by 5G International Inc., ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH, ECA GROUP, Elbit Systems

Unmanned surface vehicles are boats used for commercial activities or defense applications. These vehicles operate on the surface of the water without a crew. USVs are analogous to drones used in the aerospace industry. A rise in sea exploration activities and demand for maritime security has boosted the production of unmanned surface vehicles in recent years. Increasing research activities and strategic collaborations in the unmanned surface vehicle market are also seen during the forecast period.

The unmanned surface vehicle market is projected to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising need for ocean data mapping and water quality monitoring. Also, increased defense budgets and the need for maritime security are expected to further the market growth. However, low-cost alternatives like unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) are likely to negatively influence the growth of the unmanned surface vehicle market in the forecast period. Nevertheless, technological developments and advancements in design create promising growth prospects for the market players in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the unmanned surface vehicle market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from unmanned surface vehicle market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for unmanned surface vehicle in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the unmanned surface vehicle market.

The report also includes the profiles of key unmanned surface vehicle companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

5G International Inc.

ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH

ECA GROUP

Elbit Systems Ltd.

L3 ASV

MARITIME TACTICAL SYSTEMS, Inc. (MARTAC)

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

SeaRobotics Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Textron Systems

The report analyzes factors affecting unmanned surface vehicle market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the unmanned surface vehicle market in these regions.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

