Flexible AC Transmission Systems Market Key Insights, Profiling Companies and Growth Strategies by 2027

In conventional AC transmission system, the ability to transfer AC power is limited by several factors like thermal limits, transient stability limit, voltage limit, short circuit current limit etc. These limits define the maximum electric power which can be efficiently transmitted through the transmission line without causing any damage to the electrical equipment and the transmission lines. Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) increase the reliability of AC grids. They improve power quality and transmission efficiency from generation through transmission down to the private and industrial consumers: Better utilization of the network, increased availability and reliability as well as improved network stability are achieved along with higher supply quality.

Growing digitalization of infrastructures mainly driven by smart city implementations are positively impacting the flexible AC transmission systems market in the recent times. Higher initial investments associated with the setting up of digital technologies in the utilities sector coupled with period maintenance poses certain challenges on the smooth growth of flexible AC transmission systems market. Further, rising emphasis laid down by the environmental bodies on renewable energy projects are anticipated to provide good opportunity platforms to the players operating in the flexible AC transmission systems market.

The “Global Flexible AC Transmission Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the flexible AC transmission systems market with detailed market segmentation by compensation type, controller, industry vertical, and geography. The global flexible AC transmission systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading flexible AC transmission systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global flexible AC transmission systems market is segmented on the basis of compensation type, controller, and industry vertical. On the basis of compensation type, the flexible AC transmission systems market is segmented into series compensation, shunt compensation, and combined series-shunt compensation. The flexible AC transmission systems market on the basis of the controller is classified into STATCOM, SVC, UPFC, TCSC, and Others. Based on industry vertical, the flexible AC transmission systems market is segmented into oil & gas, industrial, railways, electric utilities, and renewables.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global flexible AC transmission systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The flexible AC transmission systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the flexible AC transmission systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the flexible AC transmission systems in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the flexible AC transmission systems market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from flexible AC transmission systems market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Flexible AC transmission systems in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Flexible AC transmission systems market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the flexible AC transmission systems market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

ABB Ltd.

Alstom SA

American Superconductor Corporation

General Electric Company

Hyosung Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric

Siemens AG

Sieyuan Electric

Toshiba Corporation

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Flexible AC Transmission Systems Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Flexible AC Transmission Systems Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Flexible AC Transmission Systems Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Flexible AC Transmission Systems Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

