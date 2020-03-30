Manufacturing Execution System Market Analysis, Growth Strategy and Industry Development to 2027

Market Overview:

The global manufacturing execution system market accounted at US$ 10.08 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 32.93 Bn by 2027.

High degree of integration with other solutions offer lucrative opportunity to the manufacturing execution system market

The manufacturing execution system is often and easily integrated with other solutions such as supply chain management solution, ERP solutions, product lifecycle management solutions, and other IT systems. This ease in integration provided by manufacturing execution system provides immense opportunities to end-users to improve overall supply chain visibility, regulatory compliance, customer satisfaction, agility and time to market, machine utilization and foster energy efficiency and sustainable production.

Component Insights

The global manufacturing execution system market by component was led by software segment. The software manages, synchronizes, and monitors the execution of real-time and physical processes included in transforming raw materials into finished goods. The system coordinates the execution of work orders with production scheduling and enterprise-level systems such as ERP and PLM. The manufacturing execution system applications offer feedback on process performance, support component and material-level traceability, where required.

Market Regional Analysis:

Europe is expected to hold the largest manufacturing execution system market share by 2027. The countries in the European Union (EU) host several key manufacturing industries, including aerospace, automotive, machinery & equipment, shipbuilding, military vehicles, and others. The automotive industry in these countries significantly contribute to the country’s GDP. EU is the leading producer of motor vehicles, and several premium automotive manufacturers are based in the region. Moreover, ~300 vehicle assembly and manufacturing facilities are located in ~21 countries across the region. The presence of robust manufacturing sector spread across different countries in the region is resulting in adoption of manufacturing execution system in manufacturing facilities across the region.

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Dassault Systèmes

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Werum IT Solutions GmbH

