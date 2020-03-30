Pain Management Devices Market Projected to Reach $6,777 million by 2026 – Abbott, B Braun Melsungen, Baxter International, Boston Scientific, DJO Global, Johnson & Johnson

The global pain management devices market was valued at $4,017 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $6,777 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Pain management devices are medical devices, which are used in management of different types of pain such as neuropathic pain, cancer pain, nociceptive pain, and musculoskeletal pain. Spinal cord stimulators, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices, analgesic infusion pumps, and ablation devices are different forms of pain management devices available in the market.

Significant increase in prevalence of chronic pain, rise in geriatric population, surge in awareness among people toward pain management devices, and increase in demand for pain management devices in developing region are the key factors that fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, availability of innovative pain management devices, surge in R&D activities to develop technologically advanced pain management devices, increase in availability of lower cost portable products, and development of the medical device industry across the globe are other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market. However, hypersensitivity reactions and post-operative infections caused due to the use these devices limit their adoption. Moreover, they are usually used as second line of treatment in patients with chronic pain who become resistant to drug therapy, which hinders the growth of the market.

The pain management devices market is segmented into type, application, and region. By type, the market is categorized into neuromodulation & neurostimulation devices, analgesic infusion pumps, and ablation devices. Depending on application, it is classified into cancer pain, neuropathic pain, cancer pain, facial & migraine pain, musculoskeletal pain, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

By Product Type

– Neuromodulation & Neurostimulation devices

– Analgesic Infusion Pumps

– Ablation Devices

By Application

– Neuropathic Pain

– Cancer Pain

– Facial & Migraine Pain

– Musculoskeletal Pain

– Others

