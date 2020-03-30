Consent Management Market Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Market Overview:

The global consent management market was valued at US$ 85.60 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 717.57 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 26.9% in the forecast period.

Factors such as high year-on-year spending towards compliance and consent management solutions and growing advancements in technology are expected to fuel the consent management market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as continuous revision, addition, amendments in the existing consent management related legislation and guidelines by various government agencies is projected to drive the consent management market among developing economies. The European region, the government and BFSI sectors, are the major end-users poised to drive the market of consent management in this region during the forecast period. The increasing number of cyber-attacks and data breach incidences of the sensitive consumer data is driving the demand for security solutions as well as threat intelligence based function among consent management.

Consent Management Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Consent Management Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

Changing regulations and Norms in favor of market growth

Effective from 25th May, the EU GDPR regulation was introduced to improve the protection of European data rights and also standardize the process of safeguarding these rights. However, GDPR is not the sole consent management regulation that the internationally operating organizations need to obligate by. There are various data privacy regulations that have emerged as a result of GDPR. For instance, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) of 2018, the policy was similar to that of EU – GDPR and was passed in September 2018. Although the changes are anticipated to take place before its enactment in the year 2020, the organizations are avidly looking for tools and solutions that would enable them to assess their readiness for the upcoming norms and regulations.

Key Companies

Consentmanager.net

Cybot, CIVIC

RAKUTEN MARKETING

Piwik PRO

Silktide Ltd

Crownpeak Technology, Inc.

TrustArc Inc, OneTrust, LLC

Trunomi Ltd.

The report also includes the profiles of key Consent Management market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The Market Research Report of Consent Management covers all the organizational profiles of the real players and brands. The report provides a detailed analysis of the full market opportunities to highlight future interest in the technology industry. This report is an important tool for organizations and individuals, providing industry chain structure, business processes, and recommendations for new tasks. The Consent Management report provides a world-class baseline assessment of the including possible innovations, key patterns, market drivers, challenges, institutionalization, governance, openings, future guidance, value chain, profiles and techniques industry.

This worldwide Consent Management market research report is an expert and clear report focusing on essential and additional drivers, parts of the overall industry, driving sections and geological surveys. The analysis and estimation of significant industry patterns, market size and shares are referred to in the Consent Management Market Report.

