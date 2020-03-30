Wealth Management Platform Market Current And Expected Impact Till 2027

Market Overview:

Wealth management platform market in global is expected to grow from US$ 2.20 Bn in 2018 to US$ 7.19 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 14.2% from the year 2019 to 2027.



Global Wealth Management Platform Market- Advisory Model Insights

The global Wealth Management Platform market by advisory model was led by human advisory segment. Hybrid segment held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

The reports cover key market developments in the Wealth Management Platform as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Wealth Management Platform are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Wealth Management Platform in the world market.

Market Key players:

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

Comarch SA

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

Finantix SpA

Fiserv, Inc.

InvestEdge, Inc.

Profile Software

SEI Investments Company

SS and C Technologies, Inc.

Temenos Headquarters SA

Market Regional Analysis:

Europe was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. North America wealth management platform market size is expected to gradually increase in the coming years till 2027, owing to the increasing spending in the wealth management industry in the region.

North America was the first region to introduce automated financial advisors. The wealth management firms and banks in the US adopted robo-advisory services to provide more comprehensive, effective, and efficient services to their customers. The primary factors that contributed to the early adoption of this technology in the region is the growing affordability as well as accessibility with rising internet penetration and low financial assistance fee. Similarly, APAC is also witnessing an increase in the number of robo-advisory users and asset under management (AUM).

