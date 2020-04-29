Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market illuminated by new report – Aeropro, American Legend Aircraft Co., Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM S.p.A., Evektor-Aerotechnik

Ultralight and light aircraft are the aircraft that are used commercially for passenger transport, sightseeing, photography, and among others. Additionally, it also used for paragliding, air racing, aerobatics, and others. Henceforth raises demand for ultralight and light aircraft market. Increasing the recreational activities foreseen during the last three years and expected to grow in the upcoming years that drive the growth of ultralight and light aircraft market.

It is increasing the demand of ultralight and light aircraft since it is lightweight, high speed, and high efficiency. In addition, this aircraft has low operational cost also it is cost-effective that propel the growth for ultralight and light aircraft market. Furthermore, light aircraft are used for defense activities such as for search and rescue operations, intelligence activity that impact the growth of ultralight and light aircraft market. Increasing craze of sports activity also boosting demand for the ultralight and light aircraft market.

The reports cover key developments in the ultralight and light aircraft market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from ultralight and light aircraft are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for ultralight and light aircraft in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the ultralight and light aircraft market.

The report also includes the profiles of key ultralight and light aircraft companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Aeropro

American Legend Aircraft Co.

Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM S.p.A.

Evektor-Aerotechnik

Flight Design General Aviation GmbH

P&M Aviation

Pilatus Aircraft

Piper Aircraft

Pipistrel d.o.o.

Quicksilver Aircraft

The report analyzes factors affecting ultralight and light aircraft market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the ultralight and light aircraft market in these regions.

