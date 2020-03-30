Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Report, Size, Share, Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global unmanned ground vehicles market reached a strong growth in 2019 .Unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) operate outdoors over a wide variety of terrain without an onboard human presence. They have a set of sensors that help in observing the environment and navigating from one place to another. These vehicles either take decisions autonomously or pass the information to human operators, who are present at different locations and control the vehicle through teleoperation. UGVs are widely utilized in inconvenient, dangerous or impossible situations, especially in the military and defense sector.

Increasing investments in the defense and military sector is one of the key factors driving the market growth across the globe. Significant growth in insurgency and terrorist activities has led governments to implement stringent regulations for ensuring national security, which is accelerated the demand for UGVs significantly. Advancements in the field of vehicle automation to undertake crucial counter-terrorist operations are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the rising need for improved operational efficiency and reduced human intervention in military operations is anticipated to strengthen the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to register a CAGR of around 12% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Mobility:

Mobility

Tracked

Legged

Hybrid

Market Breakup by Size:

Small (10-200 lbs)

Medium (200 – 500 lbs)

Large (500 – 1,000 lbs)

Very Large (1,000 – 2,000 lbs)

Extremely Large (>2,000 lbs)

Market Breakup by Mode of Operation:

Tethered

Teleoperated

Autonomous

Market Breakup by System:

Payloads

Control System

Navigation System

Power System

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Military

Law Enforcement

Federal Law Enforcement

Commercial

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

ASELSAN A.S.

Boston Dynamics

Cobham Plc

DOK-ING D.O.O.

Endeavor Robotics

General Dynamics Corporation

Harris Corporation

ICOR Technology

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Nexter Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oshkosh Corporation

QinetiQ Group Plc

RE2 Inc.

Robo-Team Ltd.

