Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market Projected to Reach $4,184 million by 2026 – Allergan, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson and Johnson, Mylan N.V., Novartis, Pfizer, SANOFI, Teva

The global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market was valued at $2,902 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $4,184 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS is a hormonal disorder that is common among women of childbearing age. PCOS causes infrequent or prolonged menstrual cycle or excess male hormone levels. Presently, there is no cure for PCOS, however, medications are used to regulate menstrual cycle and manage symptoms of PCOS.

The polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market is expected to experience a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of PCOS, rise in awareness among the patient population about PCOS, and increase in popularity of combination therapy drives the market growth. In addition, easy accessibility to PCOS therapeutics, rise in demand for PCOS medication, and technological advancements for detection of PCOS influence the market growth. However, lack of approved therapeutics and unknown etiology and pathophysiology of PCOS is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

The global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug class, distribution channel, and region. Based on drug class, it is classified as insulin sensitizing agent, oral contraceptive, antiandrogens, anti-obesity drugs, and others. According to distribution channel, it is categorized as hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online providers . Region wise, it is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

