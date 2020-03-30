4D IMAGING IN HEALTHCARE MARKET Size, Top Key-Players, Opportunity, Share and Forecast during 2018-2023

Report Highlights

Medical imaging is playing an increasingly important role in modern healthcare where it is used for non-invasive diagnostics, therapy planning, and follow-up evaluations. This report provides a market outlook of 4D imaging in healthcare along with current and emerging trends. It also looks at the various activities in progress that are expected to create new opportunities for 4D imaging in the fields of telemedicine and patient self-testing.

Report Includes:

– An overview of global market outlook and applications of 4D imaging in the healthcare industry

– Information on type of 4D imaging technology being used and discussion on their major advantages

– Coverage of major issues related to 4D imaging and recent achievements in healthcare due to 4D imaging

Summary

4D imaging is finding application in various branches of medicine, the most common being oncology, cardiology, and neurology, and is contributing to understand disease progression, locate abnormalities, fine-tune radiation dosage, assess therapy efficacy, and monitor disease remission or spread. 4D imaging is also becoming a useful tool in image-guided surgery (IGS). Also known as surgical navigation, IGS is a method for performing a surgery with the aid of one or more imaging systems. In IGS, typically, 4D imaging is utilized to obtain preoperative images. Preoperative images show a view of the patient’s anatomy and are combined to generate a digital map, which is used by the surgeon to precisely position and orientate his surgical tools. Lately, 4D imaging systems for intraoperative imaging have also been introduced. These instruments are for the most part multimodal systems that not only provide images but also supply a therapeutic agent (e.g., radiations) during surgery.

