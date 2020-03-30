Asia Pacific Clear Aligners Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

The key factors that are driving the growth of the are government initiatives and research in the field of dentistry. Moreover, rising development of clear aligners and growing number of players operating across the country conferring the highest manufacturing of clear aligners is anticipated to offer growth opportunities for market growth.

The prevalence of malocclusion in Asia Pacific is growing due to lack of oral health education about malocclusion, therefore it should be strengthened for prevention. Malocclusion refers to a set of growth and developmental abnormalities that affect jaws and teeth, resulting in deviations in their position. People with traits of malocclusion, including maxillary overjet, anterior irregularities, and anterior spacing, have a poor dental appearance and masticatory performance. But, patients need orthodontic treatment mostly because of disappointment with the look of their teeth rather than problems with oral functioning.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009260/request-trial

Companies Mentioned

Align Technology, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher

Institut Straumann AG

3M

Henry Schein, Inc.

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

DynaFlex

Great Lakes Dental Technologies

SCHEU DENTAL GmbH

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Moreover, the high prevalence of malocclusion was reported in teenagers in Japan. As per the data of PeerJ 7:e6630 published in 2019, a high prevalence of Angle Class II, namely 38.2%, was also reported among 12 to 15-year-old adolescents in Japan. Moreover, anterior crowding was more dominant among girls than boys, which was constant in Japan. Posterior crossbite, grown overjet, and adverse maxillary crowding were the most widely diagnosed malocclusion traits in children. As per prevalence, malocclusion is ranked third, after tooth decay and periodontal disease. The rising incidence of malocclusion in the country is among the critical factors for market growth. Thus, the rising incidence of malocclusions in teenagers has led to increased use of clear aligners, which thereby propels the market growth.

APAC Clear Aligners Market – By Type

Polyurethane Plastic

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)

Poly-vinyl Chloride (PVC)

APAC Clear Aligners Market – By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Laboratories

Others

APAC Clear Aligners Market – By Age

Adults

Teenagers

By Country

APAC China Japan India Australia South Korea



Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009260/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]