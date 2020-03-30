Indian Access Control Biometric Reader Market 2019 | Enhancing Huge Growth and Latest Trends by Top Players
According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled “the Indian access control biometric reader market grew at a CAGR of 18% during 2014-2019“.Access control biometric reader recognizes, authenticates and authorizes the entry and exit of an authorized person into the premises. It relies on binary code for recognition of the face, iris, palm-veins, voice and fingerprints. At present, access control biometric readers are gaining popularity in the commercial and residential spaces in India to ensure complete security.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-access-control-biometric-reader-market/requestsample
Rising security concerns due to the growing incidents of theft, domestic crime and terrorist threats represent one of the key factors bolstering the market growth in India. Apart from this, factors such as rapid industrialization, improving IT infrastructure and the increasing deployment of wireless technologies in security systems are catalyzing the demand for access control biometric readers in the country. Other than this, the Government of India recently launched the ‘Make in India’ initiative that has boosted the demand for these solutions in the country. This is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for manufacturers operating in the industry in the upcoming years.
Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-access-control-biometric-reader-market
India Access Control Biometric Reader Market
Market Overview
Market Performance
Market Forecast
Market Breakup by Technology
Fingerprint
Face Recognition
Market Breakup by Type
Standalone
Centralized
Market Breakup by Authentication
Single-Factor Authentication
Multi-Factor Authentication
Market Breakup by End-User
Government
Commercial
Healthcare
Manufacturing and Industrial
Transport
Education
Residential
Others
Market Breakup by Region
South India
North India
West and Central India
East India
Competitive Landscape
Market Structure
Key Players
Key Player Profiles
ESSL
ZKTeco Biometrics India Pvt. Ltd
Mantra Softech (India) Pvt. Ltd
Honeywell International India Pvt. Ltd
Tyco Security Products
Realtime Biometric Co. Ltd
IDEMIA Ltd
HID India Pvt. Ltd
Suprema
Browse related report
https://www.imarcgroup.com/wireless-sensors-market
https://www.imarcgroup.com/top-companies-footwear-industry
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.