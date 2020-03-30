France Automatic Data Capture Market Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2027

France ADC Market to 2025 -Analysis and Forecast by Technology, Component and End-user, France ADC market is expected to grow US$ 961.1 Mn by 2025 from US$ 576.6 Mn in 2016.

In the most prominent usage of Automatic Data Capture tools and products, these products are used largely without any manual interferences. Data is captured from the objects that are passed through these ADC products. This information inside an object is called as identification data. The data in the object may be possessed in different forms such as images, finger-prints, voices or texts. A transducer is then used to convert this data into a digital form. Structured, semi-structured and unstructured are the various forms of data available in the objects that need to be processed and stored by the ADC products. Different technologies are used for identification of data from these sources. The most prominent technologies used in data identification and capture include Optical Character Recognition (OCR), Optical Marks Recognition (OMR) & Document Layer Recognition (DLR), Bar Codes Recognition (BCR) and RFID.

Some of the chief players operating in the France ADC market includes Bluebird, Inc., CIPHERLAB Co., Ltd., Denso Wave Inc., Eutronix S.A., Ingram Micro Inc. (HNA Group), SATO Holdings Corporation, ScanSource, Inc., SICK AG, TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A, Toshiba International Corporation, Honeywell International Inc. and Microscan Systems, Inc. (Omron Corporation) among others.

The report aims to provide an overview of France ADC market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current France ADC market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all France market. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide ecosystem analysis along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

The report also covers the major seven end-user including retail, transportation and logistics, education & IT, automotive, healthcare, food and beverage, and others. The study provides other market insights and analysis of the France automatic data capture market in terms of competitive landscape, supply chain, highlighting the market technological trends, adoption rate, industry dynamics, and competitive analysis of major players in the industry.

Barcodes recognition technology dominates the ADC market both in terms of revenue as well as shipment. This is mainly because of low priced barcode scanner availability in market. Also, bar codes recognition technology is widely used in the retail industry, transportation & logistics industry and manufacturing industry. The shipments in the logistics and supply chain are coded with bar codes and these data labels can be efficiently identified and captured using the barcode scanners & printers. The retail sector is one of the booming sectors across the globe due to the emergence of e-commerce. The growth of the retail and logistic sectors have helped the flourishing of bar codes recognition technology in the automatic data capture market.

RFID technology is growing at a noticeable CAGR Healthcare sector as it is finding new applications in various sectors including, Retail sector, Defense sector, Food & Beverage. In the commercial and military sector where supply chain management becomes extremely critical, an RFID can be used to maintain complete track of the object being transported.

