(2020-2026) Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market is Thriving Worldwide | BGI, Illumina, Perkinelmer

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

Top Key companies operating in the Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market : BGI, Illumina, Perkinelmer, Eurofins Scientific, Gatc Biotech, Macrogen, Qiagen, Genotypic Technology, Genewiz, Dna Link, Takara, Scigenom Labs, Novogene, Personalis

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market By Type:

Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market By Applications:

Targeted, RNA-Seq, Exome

Critical questions addressed by the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints ?

and ? What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

until the end of the forecast period? Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share ?

Table of Contents

Executive Summary 1 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services

1.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Targeted

1.2.3 RNA-Seq

1.2.4 Exome

1.3 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Segment by Application

1.3.1 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Diagnostics

1.3.3 Oncology

1.3.4 Drug Discovery

1.3.5 Agriculture

1.4 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size

1.5.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production (2014-2025) 2 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production

3.4.1 North America Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production

3.5.1 Europe Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 4 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Consumption (2014-2019) 5 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Growth by Type (2014-2019) 6 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Business

7.1 BGI

7.1.1 BGI Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BGI Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Illumina

7.2.1 Illumina Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Illumina Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Perkinelmer

7.3.1 Perkinelmer Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Perkinelmer Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Eurofins Scientific

7.4.1 Eurofins Scientific Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Eurofins Scientific Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Gatc Biotech

7.5.1 Gatc Biotech Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Gatc Biotech Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Macrogen

7.6.1 Macrogen Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Macrogen Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Qiagen

7.7.1 Qiagen Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Qiagen Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Genotypic Technology

7.8.1 Genotypic Technology Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Genotypic Technology Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Genewiz

7.9.1 Genewiz Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Genewiz Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Dna Link

7.10.1 Dna Link Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Dna Link Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Takara

7.12 Scigenom Labs

7.13 Novogene

7.14 Personalis 8 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services

8.4 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Distributors List

9.3 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors 11 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Forecast

11.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025) 12 Research Findings and Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

