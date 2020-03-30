Secure digital cardMarket Technology Growth Research Report Forecast 2017 to 2026 | Verbatim, Transcend Information, Toshiba, Sony

Global Secure Digital Card market is accounted for $8,321.97 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $10,484.61 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. Growing usage of Smart phones across the globe, increasing demand for robust and durable storage devices and technological advancements on sharing of personal information are some of the factors that are fuelling the market. However, electronic corruption and misplacing of Secure Digital Cards are hampering the market.

Secure Digital Cards are small storage devices that are used to lay in the data backups such as the text, the pictures, audio, and video. These tiny chips are mostly available on mobile or in a camera. Memory cards are reliable because they have no moving parts. It maintains the stability of the data on the card as they are non volatile in nature.

On the basis of type, Micro SD card is intelligent controller that manages interfaced protocols and data storage as well as Error Correction Code (ECC) algorithms. The Micro SD memory card is functionally compatible with the SD memory card but is smaller in dimensions by enabling special additional functions, such as encryption and authentication. By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share due to the increasing demand of SD cards and presence of electronic giants like Samsung Electronics, Sony, and LG Electronics companies.

Some of the key players of the market are Verbatim, Transcend Information, Toshiba, Sony, SanDisk, Samsung, Panasonic, Lexar, Kingston Technology, and ADATA Technologies.

Sizes Covered:

-Mini SD Card

-Micro SD Card

-SD Card

Storage Capacities Covered:

-2GB

-4GB

-8GB

-16GB

-32GB

-64GB

-128GB

-256GB

-512GB

Applications Covered:

-Digital Camera

-Game Devices

-Mobile Phones

-Tablets

-Other End-Users

