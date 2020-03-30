Purified Terephthalic AcidMarket Growth Drivers, Restraints, Revenue & Market Demand Analysis 2026 | General Cable Corporation, Leoni AG, Universal Cable (M) Berhad, Sewedy Electric Company

Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market is accounted for $43.25 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $73.85 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The rising disposable income, increasing demand from the paints and coatings industry, increasing demand for PET from the bottling and packaging industry and constant growth of electrical industry are some factors propelling the market growth.

Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) is used to produce polyester coatings resins for use in the formulation of common metal, machine, automotive, manufacturing preservation, and coil coatings. The remaining PTA is used in making cyclohexanedimethanol, terephthaloyl chloride, copolyester-ether elastomers, plasticisers and liquid crystal polymers.

By Application, the polyester fiber segment is expected to witness steady growth due to the rising disposable income, changing fashion trends, changes in consumer lifestyle and rapid urbanization. By Geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share during forecast period due to the demand for packaging of processed foods and pharmaceuticals, films, coatings, and chemicals is increasing in APAC. Countries such as China, India, Taiwan, and South Korea are extensively focusing on the production of PTA for various purposes.

Some of the key players in Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) market include, Alpek, CEPSA, DowDuPont, Far Eastern Group, Formosa Petrochemical, Hanwha Group, Hengli Petrochemicals, Indian Oil, Indorama Ventures Public Company, JBF Industries, Lotte Chemical, Oriental Petrochemical (Taiwan), Sabic, Taekwang Industrial, Tongkun Group and Zhejiang Hengyi Group.

End Users Covered:

-Bottling & packaging

-Electrical

-Food & Beverages Packaging

-Furniture

-Home furnishing

-Paints & Coatings

-Textiles

-Other End Users

Applications Covered:

-Films

-Industrial Machinery

-Insulation Materials

-Plasticizers

-Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

-Polyester fiber

-Polyethylene terephthalate(PET) resins

-Powder Coatings

-Other Applications

