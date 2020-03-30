Dielectric Gases Market to Observe Strong Development by 2018-2028

Dielectric Gases Market: Report Description

This XploreMR study offers a detailed ten-year analysis and opportunity assessment for the global dielectric gases market for the period between 2018 and 2028. For this study, we have considered 2017 as the base year while market numbers have been estimated for 2018 and projections have been made for the period 2018 to 2028. The CAGR (Compound Average Growth Rate), in terms of both volume & value, has been represented from 2018 to 2028. In this study on the dielectric gases market, various perspectives such as market dynamics, competition analysis, pricing and value chain analysis, regional & segmental growth, macro-economic & industry growth analysis and segment-level projections have been discussed in a comprehensive manner.

After a detailed study of the global dielectric gases market and analysis of the perspectives of industry participants, it has been concluded that the global dielectric gases market is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of dielectric gases for the insulation in high voltage transmission units such as transformers around the globe is expected to drive the demand for dielectric gases in the future. The growing penetration of dielectric gases in the global market can also be attributed to their higher advantages when compared with other insulation media. Moreover, dielectric gases act as reliable insulating media with a lower risk of fire and also enhance the overall life of the transmission units.

This report on the dielectric gases market analyses the market at a regional and global level through various segments on the basis of key parameters such as gas type, end use equipment, application, end use industry and region. The main objective of this report is to provide key insights regarding ongoing trends, competition positioning, growth rate, market potential and other such relevant information & statistics in an appropriate manner to the buyers or various stakeholders in the global dielectric gases market.

In this report on the global dielectric gases market, all the sections have been structured in a systematic way to allow the readers to develop a detailed understanding of the global dielectric gases market. This report on the dielectric gases market begins with the executive summary of the report, which is followed by market introduction, market dynamics, market background and market analysis by key segments at a global level. Further, regional analysis and competition landscape have also been included under the scope of the report. Each section covers qualitative and quantitative assessment of the dielectric gases market on the basis of current developments, historical developments, trends and key opinions gathered through primary interviews with industry participants.

The dielectric gases market report begins with the executive summary, in which a detailed overview of the whole market has been presented. In the next section, the report provides a market introduction and market definitions along with taxonomy. In the next section of the report, important market background information, such as macro-economic & forecast factors, industry factors, pricing analysis, value chain and a detailed assessment of the sales of dielectric gases for the base year, has been considered for the study.

In the next section, market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and trends have been studied and their impact on the overall market at a global level has been discussed in detail. Additionally, opportunities for dielectric gases manufacturers have also been analysed in the subsequent section.

In the following sections of the report, market volume (Tons) and value (US$ Mn) projections for the aforementioned segments, followed by the summarised view of the seven prominent regions at a global level, have been included for the dielectric gases market.

In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by calculating the current market size, which provides us a basis of how the market for dielectric gases is expected to grow in the future. To get a better understanding of the characteristics of the dielectric gases market, we triangulated the outcomes of three different types of analysis: primary, secondary and XploreMR analysis.

As previously stated, the global dielectric gases market has been split into five segments. These segments, on the basis of gas type, end use equipment, application, end use industry and region, have been analysed on the basis of BPS (Basis Point Share) to understand the relative contribution of the individual segments to the growth of the overall dielectric gases market. This information is important for the identification of various trends in the global dielectric gases market.

In the last section of the dielectric gases market report, a competition landscape of the dielectric gases market has been included to provide a dashboard view to the report audiences, categorised on the basis of players present in the value chain, their global presence in the dielectric gases market and other differentiating factors and strategies. The primary providers covered under the scope are the producers or manufacturers of dielectric gases. In addition to this, the section is mainly designed to provide a detailed comparative assessment of the key manufacturers of dielectric gases and their place in the value chain of the dielectric gases market.

In our study, we have also included detailed company profiles of players involved in the manufacturing of dielectric gases to evaluate their long- & short-term strategies, recent developments and key offerings. Some of the key players covered in the dielectric gases market report include 3M Company, Solvay S.A., The Linde Group, Messer Group, General Electric Company, ABB Inc., SHOWA DENKO K.K., KPL International Limited, Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. and Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd., among others.

