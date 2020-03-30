Vascular Access Devices Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Key Players Smiths Medical, Becton, Dickinson and Company, C. R. Brad, Inc., Terumo

Vascular Access Devices are used for diagnostic or therapeutic reasons such as, central venous pressure readings, fluids, total parental nutrition, blood sampling, administration of medication, and blood transfusion. The vascular access devices are inserted into veins through central vessels or peripheral vessels.

The need of the vascular access devices are rising due to the increase in the diagnosis, treatments and therapies. In recent years, due to the advancement in the technology the vascular devices are now available in the form of infusion delivery devices and systems. Growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, increase in the number of chemotherapy procedure is likely to boost the market growth. Additionally, due to developments in new techniques the vascular devices have become non-invasive also they are used by various radiologists to analysis the image of vascular anatomy. These facts have led the growth of vascular access devices with more improved techniques and designs.

Some of the key players influencing the market are B Braun Melsungen AG, NIPRO Medical Corporation, Smiths Medical, Becton, Dickinson and Company, C. R. Brad, Inc., Terumo Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation., AngioDynamics and Ameco Medical.

The scope of the report for Global Vascular Access Devices Market

Global Vascular Access Devices Market, By by Type

Central Vascular Devices and

Peripheral Vascular Devices

Global Vascular Access Devices Market, Application

Fluid & Nutrition Administration,

Drug Administration,

Diagnostics & Testing, and

Blood Transfusion

Global Vascular Access Devices Market, By End User

Hospitals,

Ambulatory Care Center and

Clinics

