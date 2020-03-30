Cervical Radiculopathy Treatment Market to Exhibit Rapid Surge in Consumption During 2019 – 2029

Cervical Radiculopathy is a clinical condition arising from the nerve root dysfunction due to pinching by herniated disc, bone spur or congenital narrow spinal cord. The causes could be that comprising from degenerative disc, nerve root compression to injury during an accident. The cervical radiculopathy treatment market includes the therapies employed for ailment.

The diagnosis of the condition can be done by using CT scan, electromyogram, MRI, myelogram and X-Ray. The Cervical radiculopathy treatment comprises different options like the application of NSAIDs, physical treatment and surgery in case of serious severity.

The cervical radiculopathy treatment is required mostly in early middle aged adults. The cervical radiculopathy treatments are available as combination of various different treatments when conservative ones are not fruitful to treat patient with a single therapy.

Increasing prevalence and rising incidence of the radiculopathy is expected to drive the global cervical radiculopathy treatment market. The increasing patients with arthritis pertaining to cervical region estimated to help generate revenue from the market.

The rising awareness, access to surgical treatments and drugs will help the growth of the cervical radiculopathy treatment market. The pediatric conditions like osteoporosis and mild to severe pain in the neck region will see an exponential rise in patients accessing for the cervical radiculopathy treatments.

The increase in the availability of target-specific drugs, quick relief from pain, advanced surgical procedures and acceptance by the patients due to reliability as well as infrastructural advancements will be the factors stimulating the growth of the cervical radiculopathy treatment market.

Moreover, shift of patients towards sedentary lifestyles will reduce the physical activities and thus working with a wrong posture over time will increase the number of patients for cervical radiculopathy treatments.

The increasing number of patients relying on chiropractic services will also be one of the reasons for the growth. The increase in the diagnostic sector through radiological equipment like CT scan, electromyogram and magnetic resonance imaging will help the patients to undergo the cervical radiculopathy treatments.

The global cervical radiculopathy treatment market is segmented based on the treatment type, drug class, route of administration, distribution channel and region.

By treatment type, the global cervical radiculopathy treatment market is segmented as:

Drug Therapy

Physical Therapy

Pain Relieving Equipment

By drug class, the global cervical radiculopathy treatment market is segmented as:

NSAIDs

Opioids

By route of administration, the global cervical radiculopathy treatment market is segmented as:

Oral

Topical

Injectable

By distribution channel, the global cervical radiculopathy treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

The global cervical radiculopathy treatment market is expected to experience steady growth due to increasing prevalence of patient pool. By treatment type, Drug therapy is expected to be the most lucrative segment in the global cervical radiculopathy treatment market.

By drug class, NSAIDs is expected to be the most revenue generating segment in global cervical radiculopathy treatment market. By route of administration, oral is expected to be most lucrative segment in the global cervical radiculopathy treatment market. By distribution channel, retail pharmacies is expected to be the most lucrative segment in global cervical radiculopathy treatment market owing to higher patient footfall.

The global cervical radiculopathy treatment market is expected to be dominated by the North America due to higher prevalence of the pain and the availability of the basic hospital infrastructure. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative region in the global cervical radiculopathy treatment market owing to higher adoption of the available treatments.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing cervical radiculopathy treatment market due to large population residing in countries such as India and China. Latin America market is expected to experience steady growth whereas MEA expected to be the least lucrative market due to lower adoption of cervical radiculopathy treatment.

The key participants operating in the global cervical radiculopathy treatment market are: Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Taisho pharmaceutical co. ltd., Almatica Pharma Inc., Canton Laboratories LLC, Sanofi S.A., Bayer AG, Purdue Pharma L. P., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. and Biogen Idec.

