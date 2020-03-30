Manufacturers of Homocysteine Reagents Market to Benefit from Increasing Adoption of the Product During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2029

Homocysteine reagents are used to determine the level of the homocysteine in human serum or plasma. Homocysteine amino acid biosynthesized as an intermediary product of methionine metabolism.

Homocysteine reagents are intended for the quantitative measurement of the homocysteine level and assist in the diagnosis and management of patients supposed of having homocystinuria and hyperhomocysteinemia. Homocystinuria is the disorder which leads to abnormal accumulation of homocysteine and its metabolites in urine and blood.

Hyperhomocysteinemia is characterized by a high level of homocysteine in the blood above 15 µmol/L. Hyperhomocysteinemia can be the reason for several conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, and vascular disease.

Homocysteine reagents used in the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases such as (hypertension, stroke, ischemic heart disease, neurological diseases such as (Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy), and vascular diseases (deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism) and others. Homocysteine reagents are most commonly used to predict the risk of cardiac disorders and it is an early risk marker for high-risk patients.

Homocysteine testing has become an accurate way to predict various health risks such as neural tube defects, deep vein thrombosis, learning disorders in young people, risk of arteriosclerosis, dementia and stroke.

Increasing recommendation for the regular cardiac parameter and risk assessment by healthcare professionals and growing awareness among general population expected to boost up the growth of the homocysteine reagents market.

Increasing cardiovascular disease and neurological disorders expected to boost up the demand for the homocysteine reagents for the accurate diagnosis of the condition. Introduction of the new testing method, adoption of new technologies for diagnostic testing influence the growth of the homocysteine reagents market.

Growing healthcare parameter testing campaign and increasing per capita healthcare expenditure expected to drive the growth of the homocysteine reagents market. Increasing funding for diagnostic laboratories in the rural and underdeveloped region expected to favour the growth of the homocysteine reagents market.

Increasing prevalence of heart disorder among the older population and improving reimbursement for cardiovascular screening boost up the growth of the homocysteine reagents market.

The global homocysteine reagents market is segmented on basis of diagnostic application and end user and region:

Segmentation by Diagnostic Application Neurological Disorders Alzheimer’s diseases Parkinson’s Diseases Epilepsy Cerebrovascular Diseases Coronary Heart Disease Stroke Ischemic Heart Disease Vascular Diseases Deep Vein Thrombosis Pulmonary Embolism Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories Academic Research Institutes



Homocysteine reagents market expected to grow with the major growth rate as growing demand for homocysteine testing for the diagnosis of various disorders such as stroke, ischemic heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and dementia. Homocysteine reagents are gaining prominent demand for different diagnostic methods and procedures.

Homocysteine reagents are gaining high demand for cardiac disorders testing. Hospital and diagnostic laboratories expected to contribute higher revenue share in the homocysteine reagents market as high number of test performed in the hospitals and diagnostic centres.

North America expected to dominate the homocysteine reagents market as high awareness regarding cardiovascular disease and growing regular healthcare screening demand in cardiac patients. Europe expected to contribute the second-highest revenue share in the homocysteine reagents market as high per capita healthcare expenditures and growing spending on early healthcare parameter diagnosis.

Asia Pacific homocysteine reagents market expected to grow with higher pace as growing awareness campaigns for cardiovascular disease testing, increasing diagnostic testing programs, and growing prevalence of neurological disorders.

Asian countries such as India and China expected to grow with the highest growth rate over the forecast period as the growing adoption of new healthcare technologies and methods in laboratory testing.

Some of the players operating in the global homocysteine reagents market are Abbott Laboratories, Diazyme Laboratories, Inc., IBL International Corp (Tecan Group Ltd.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Randox Laboratories, Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (Merck KGaA)., SENTINEL CH. SpA, Aalto Scientific, Ltd, Sentinel Diagnostics, and other companies.

